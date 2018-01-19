Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/19/2018 | 07:16am CET
IBM Revenue Grows for the First Time Since 2012

International Business Machines Corp. reported higher revenue for the first time in 23 quarters and signaled continued growth into 2018, giving Chief Executive Ginni Rometty breathing space as she tries to turn around the century-old tech giant. 

 
American Express Reports First Loss in Quarter-Century

American Express recorded its first quarterly loss in a quarter-century and said it would suspend its share-buyback program as it absorbed a hit from tax changes in the U.S. 

 
Keystone XL Pipeline Obtains Enough Shipper Commitments to Proceed

TransCanada announced that it has received enough commitments from oil shippers to advance construction of its controversial Keystone XL pipeline expansion. 

 
ADT IPO Prices Well Below Expectations

Home-security company ADT's initial public offering priced sharply below its expected range on Thursday, a setback for what is likely to be one of the biggest IPOs of the year. 

 
Amazon Narrows Choices for Second Headquarters to 20

Amazon named 20 metropolitan areas as finalists for its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are among the choices. 

 
Bankruptcy Judge Rules Against Settlement Triggering GM Payout

General Motors avoided a potential $1 billion-plus stock payout to address claims stemming from the auto giant's ignition-switch crisis after a judge found a settlement between plaintiffs and a trust for the company's bankruptcy estate unenforceable. 

 
BNY Mellon to Raise Wages for 1,000 Employees Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of New York Mellon executives said nearly all of this year's benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Brokers Push Its Profits Higher

Morgan Stanley said its fourth-quarter profit rose 14%, excluding a tax charge, as its retail brokers and investment bankers compensated for lower trading revenue. 

 
JPMorgan's Dimon Received $29.5 Million Pay Package in 2017

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon received a compensation package valued at $29.5 million in 2017, up 5.4%-or $1.5 million-from 2016, according to a securities filing. 

 
Qualcomm Secures Antitrust Approvals for NXP Deal

Qualcomm won antitrust approval in the European Union and South Korea for its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, agreeing to a package of measures to assuage regulators' competition concerns.

