News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/19/2018 | 07:16pm CET
ADT Shares Fall Below IPO Price in Trading Debut

Shares of ADT fell below their initial public offering price in early trading Friday, further sucking air out of an offering already priced lower than anticipated. 

 
Apple's Big Cash Winners: Shareholders

Apple announced a $38 billion tax windfall for the U.S. government this week, but the biggest beneficiary of the company's response to tax-system changes will likely be its shareholders. 

 
Coca-Cola, Criticized for Plastic Bottles, Sets Recycling Goals

Coca-Cola said it wants to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% of the packaging it puts out into the world by 2030. 

 
Lawsuits Mount Against LuLaRoe, Maker of Colorful Women's Leggings

LuLaRoe, a direct-sales company famous for its brightly patterned womenswear, is facing lawsuits accusing it of being a pyramid scheme, with its founders and top sellers raking in profits at the expense of nonsalaried retailers. 

 
Lincoln Financial to Buy Liberty Life Assurance for $3.3 Billion

Wealth adviser and insurer Lincoln Financial Group on Friday said it agreed to buy Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston from Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for $3.3 billion. 

 
Facing an Activist Investor, Lowe's Appoints New Directors

Lowe's said it is appointing two new board members-including a pioneer of activist investing-after talks with hedge-fund firm D.E. Shaw. 

 
Facebook Loses Its Field Commander in China

Facebook's campaign to re-enter China has hit another setback with the departure of a veteran executive who had been leading efforts to improve relations with Chinese government leaders. 

 
Blackstone Hires New Strategist to Succeed Byron Wien

Blackstone hired veteran portfolio strategist Joe Zidle to eventually succeed Byron Wien, a renowned prognosticator on Wall Street for decades. 

 
Google and China's Tencent Find Being Friends Has Benefits

Google and Tencent will license each other's technology patents, a deal that could help the former broaden its toehold in China and accelerate the global expansion of the latter. 

 
MetLife Cements Legal Victory in Shedding 'Systemically Important' Label

The Trump administration ended the government's appeal of a 2016 court decision that released MetLife Inc. from federal oversight, cementing a legal victory for the firm.

HOT NEWS
