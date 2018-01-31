Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

01/31/2018 | 09:16am CET
Santander 4Q Net Profit Decline Hit By One-Offs

Banco Santander said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell slightly compared with the year earlier, hit by one-off items. 

 
SEB Lifts Dividend Despite Drop in 4Q Net Profit

SEB raised its full-year dividend, even as the corporate lender reported that fourth-quarter net profit fell on previously announced provisions. 

 
Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

 
Samsung Cashes In on Chips for Another Record Profit

Samsung Electronics delivered its third consecutive quarter of record results, owing to robust demand for its memory chips, though operating profit at its smartphone unit fell. 

 
Samsung Still Saying Thanks for the Memories

South Korean tech giant will have to show there's life left in the chip cycle for its shares to advance 

 
Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox

Xerox is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry. 

 
Thomson Reuters Sells Stake in Financial Unit to Blackstone-Led Group for $17 Billion

Thomson Reuters said it will sell a majority stake in its financial and risk business to a consortium led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group. 

 
Apple Faces Two Federal Probes Over iPhone Battery Issue

The Justice Department and SEC are investigating Apple over potential securities violations related to its disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones. 

 
Google Rivals Ask EU to Toughen Measures in Antitrust Case

Google continues to stymie competition in online shopping despite a record fine from European authorities and an order to modify its behavior, rivals say. 

 
Nevada Gambling Regulator to Probe Steve Wynn Allegations

Nevada gambling regulators announced Tuesday they are investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving casino mogul Steve Wynn, stemming from a Wall Street Journal investigation published last week.

