News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Latest Proposal

Qualcomm Inc. has rejected Broadcom Ltd.'s "best and final offer" for the semiconductor maker but offered to meet with the company to negotiate better terms.

Tax Changes, Wildfires Push AIG to $6.7 Billion Loss

American International Group posted a higher fourth-quarter loss as the global insurance conglomerate was significantly impacted by the wildfires in California last year and took a $6.7 billion hit from recent U.S. tax law changes.

Twitter Notches First Profit, and Shares Leap

Twitter reported its first profitable quarter as a publicly traded company, a welcome piece of news for a company that has long sought to make a viable business out of the eyeballs following its feeds.

Boeing is in talks to buy aerospace parts maker Woodward, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would further Boeing's effort to in-source more aircraft parts and cut costs to better compete with Airbus SE.

Yum Brands Buys 3% Stake in Food-Delivery Service GrubHub

Yum Brands is buying a 3% stake in food-delivery service GrubHub for $200 million, making it one of the first fast-food companies to directly invest in a food-delivery service as it maneuvers the world of online food sales.

Viacom Plans Streaming Service for Shows From Its Cable Channels

Viacom plans to launch an ad-supported streaming-video service by September that will offer shows and other content from across its portfolio, which includes cable channels such as MTV and Comedy Central.

Trade Secrets and Theatrics: Inside the Waymo v. Uber Courtroom

A federal trial featuring two heavyweight technology companies is intriguing on its own. Toss in an unpredictable judge, A-list witnesses and some warlike rhetoric, and the legal battle between Waymo and Uber turns into a spectacle that offers a revealing look into Silicon Valley culture and personalities.

Teva Shares Plunge After Report of Quarterly Loss, 2018 Forecast

Teva Pharmaceutical took a $17 billion charge against the value of its U.S. generics business and posted a $11.6 billion fourth-quarter loss, capping a year that saw a management and boardroom shake-up.

The Corporate Giant Lurking Behind the Winter Olympics

Lee Kun-hee, Samsung's chairman and an Olympics bigwig, got out of prison just in time to launch a global lobbying campaign to secure the 2018 Winter Games for South Korea. The company is now ubiquitous.

Star Guggenheim Money Manager Goes on Medical Leave

Guggenheim Partners LP said it has placed James Michal, a senior managing director with its investment-management division, on medical leave.