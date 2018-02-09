News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Maersk Swings to Profit, Expects Earnings to Rise

Maersk swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, and expects 2018 to be a more successful year as it continues its transition into a global supply-chain major.

Qualcomm and Broadcom Spar Over Latest Merger Proposal

Qualcomm rejected Broadcom's sweetened offer of more than $121 billion but opened the door for the first time to talks with its hostile suitor.

Twitter Notches First Profit, and Shares Leap

Twitter reported its first profitable quarter as a publicly traded company, a welcome piece of news for a company that has long sought to make a viable business out of the eyeballs following its feeds.

SandRidge Energy Shakes Up Leadership Amid Investor Pressure

Amid investor pressure, SandRidge Energy said its two top executives would depart and also announced it planned to slash expenditures for the year.

Didi Ties Up With SoftBank to Give a Lift to Japanese Taxi Companies

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is teaming up with SoftBank Group Corp. to help Japan's taxi industry deploy cars more efficiently, in a move likely to stymie the ambitions of Uber in the country.

Muddy Waters Is Mystery Author of Report Exposing Chinese Billionaire's Ties to Aluminum Stockpiles

Muddy Waters, one of the world's most renowned short sellers, is planning to announce it wrote an anonymous 2015 report that first drew attention to suspicious activity behind an enormous aluminum cache in the Mexican desert.

Tax Changes, Wildfires Push AIG to $6.7 Billion Loss

American International Group posted a higher fourth-quarter loss as the global insurance conglomerate was affected by the wildfires in California last year and took a $6.7 billion hit from recent U.S. tax law changes.

News Corp Revenue Boosted by Digital Real Estate Unit

News Corp reported a 3% rise in revenue for the December quarter, led by continued growth in its digital real estate unit, while weakness in the advertising business weighed on the news and information services segment.

New York Times Digital Subscriptions Drives Revenue Gains

New York Times Co. reported solid revenue growth for the fourth quarter, driven primarily by digital subscriptions as a sizable one-time pension settlement charge weighed on net income.

Starboard to Try to Replace Entire Newell Brands Board

An activist investor is launching a proxy fight to oust the entire board and chief executive of Newell Brands, a conglomerate that makes everything from Elmer's glue to Mr. Coffee machines.