News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Uber Agrees Not to Use Waymo Technology in Self-Driving Cars

Uber Technologies and Alphabet's Waymo have settled their legal clash with Uber agreeing not to use Waymo's technology in self-driving cars.

Equifax Hack Might Be Worse Than You Think

Equifax said cyber thieves accessed records beyond what the company previously announced, according to a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee.

Amazon to Launch Delivery Service That Would Vie With FedEx, UPS

Amazon is preparing to launch a delivery service for businesses, positioning it to directly compete with UPS and FedEx.

Airbus Warns of New Problem With Pratt & Whitney Engine

European plane maker Airbus SE on Friday warned of new problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines on its A320neo planes, leading European air safety officials to issue emergency restrictions.

GameStop Fires Two Executives Days After Naming New CEO

GameStop Corp. has fired both its chief operating officer and its executive vice president of strategic business and brand development just a few days after it named a new chief executive.

L.L. Bean to End Unlimited Returns, Citing Customer Misuse

L.L. Bean, which had allowed customers to return products even years later if they weren't satisfied, now will allow returns for only one year after purchase.

Two Years After Meltdown, Third Avenue Fund Drops Again

Third Avenue Management's Focused Credit Fund imploded in late 2015 when credit markets turned rocky. On Wednesday, Third Avenue told investors it slashed the value of its remaining positions by more than 50%.

Maersk Swings to Profit, But Shipping Rates Still Too Low

Danish shipping and energy giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, but the company's leader said global freight rates are still depressed.

L'Oréal Would Pay to Disentangle Itself From Nestlé

Cosmetics giant L'Oréal said it has the financial firepower to buy the roughly $27 billion worth of its stock held by Nestlé, opening the door to negotiations over how to decouple two of the world's biggest consumer-goods companies.

Bank of America Chief to Receive $23 Million for 2017, a 15% Bump

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is set to receive a 15% bump in pay for 2017, a year in which the bank hit new profit milestones.