News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Fox Offers to Insulate Sky News to Mollify British Regulators

21st Century Fox offered to bolster the editorial independence of Sky PLC's news operations to meet concerns of British regulators and ease approval of its $16 billion bid for the portion of the pay TV giant it doesn't already own.

BMW Sales Rise in January

BMW said group sales rose 3.8% in January, boosted by the introduction of new and updated models.

BHP Flags Tax Hit After Change in U.S. Corporate Rate

BHP Billiton said it expects to recognize a $1.8 billion income-tax expense to reflect the reduction in the U.S. federal corporate-tax rate and other changes.

TUI Loss Narrows

TUI reported a narrowed net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, and backed its full-year guidance.

Deutsche Bank to Pay $4.4 Million Over Traders Who Misled

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $4.4 million to settle regulatory claims that it failed to supervise traders who misled customers about the price of commercial mortgage bonds.

Snap's Head of Sales Leaving After Less Than Two Years

Snapchat parent said its head of sales, Jeff Lucas, is leaving the social-media company less than two years after joining from Viacom Inc.

Google's New AMP Stories Bring Snapchat-like Content to the Mobile Web

Alphabet Inc.'s Google unveiled new technology that lets publishers create visual-oriented stories in a mobile-friendly format similar to the style popularized by Snapchat and Instagram

Walgreens Makes Takeover Approach to AmerisourceBergen

Walgreens Boots Alliance has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen, a move that could help boost profitability at the drugstore giant and insulate it against threats in an increasingly competitive health-care landscape.

Wynn Resorts Board Hires New Law Firm to Run Investigation of Ex-CEO Steve Wynn

Days after canceling an outside law firm's investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving former Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Wynn, a special committee of the Wynn Resorts Ltd. board has hired a new law firm with longstanding connections to the casino company.

General Motors to Close South Korea Plant

General Motors Co. said it will close its Gunsan, South Korea, factory in May and pressure union officials for additional cost cuts to stem losses.