Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:16am CET
Ford North America President Leaves Following Misconduct Allegations

Raj Nair, a top Ford executive, has been fired following misconduct allegations, the latest high-ranking leader to be shown the door amid broader scrutiny of workplace behavior in corporate America. 

 
Toys "R" Us Plans to Close Another 200 Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. plans to close another 200 stores and lay off a significant portion of its corporate staff following a disappointing holiday sales season, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Broadcom Cuts Offer for Qualcomm Over New NXP Deal Price

Broadcom knocked more than $4 billion off its bid to acquire Qualcomm, firing back a day after Qualcomm sweetened its own offer to acquire NXP Semiconductors by billions. 

 
How Jeffrey Immelt's 'Success Theater' Masked the Rot at GE

A culture that disdained bad news contributed to overoptimistic forecasts and botched strategies. GE stock has almost halved since Mr. Immelt resigned as CEO and the company is considering whether to break itself up. 

 
Priceline Group Rebrands to Booking Holdings

Priceline Group has changed its name to Bookings Holdings, a move the company says better represents the diversity of its businesses. 

 
Hawaiian Dumps Airbus Order for Boeing Jets

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to cancel an order for Airbus SE long-haul jets in favor of buying its first new Boeing Co. 787-9 Dreamliners, according to people familiar with the negotiations. 

 
Roku Shares Plunge On Weak Forecast

Shares of Roku Inc. plunged nearly 21% during extended trading Wednesday after the maker of streaming-media devices forecast a steeper-than-expected loss this year. 

 
SpaceX Indicates Internet System Will Take Longer Than Anticipated

SpaceX's proposed internet-via-space project is slated to launch two experimental satellites on Thursday, even as the company tamps down expectations such prototypes will quickly evolve into a functioning global system. 

 
Merger Creates Regional Hospital Giant

Two large nonprofit hospital systems-Bon Secours Health System Inc. of Marriottsville, Md., and Mercy Health, headquartered in Cincinnati, have announced plans to merge, in another example of hospitals bulking as the battle for patients grows increasingly fierce. 

 
Activist Investor Calls for Spinoff of Some Bloomin' Brands Restaurants

An activist investor is calling for Bloomin' Brands to spin off some of its restaurant brands, revamp its board of directors and adopt more aggressive cost-cutting goals, arguing the Outback Steakhouse-operator is lagging behind its industry peers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/21Oil that reached Japan shores seen from sunken Iran tanker - Coast Guard
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21MPs launch inquiry into cryptocurrencies
RE
02/21Venezuela aims for crypto alchemy with new 'petro gold' token
RE
02/21Industrials Flat as Implications of Fed Minutes Sink In -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/21Leaders to discuss EU money, top jobs after Brexit
RE
02/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UN agency praises ecological protections
PU
02/21TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE : TSTC Alumni Savor Business Success
PU
02/21U S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Issues Affirmative Final Antidumping Duty Determinations on Biodiesel From Argentina and Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Oil largely steady as dollar strengthens
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : Primary Endpoint Successfully Achieved in Mesoblast’s Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for..
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : BASKIN-ROBBINS : Announces Expansion In Toronto, Ontario With Plans For Four New Loc..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.