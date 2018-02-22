News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Ford North America President Leaves Following Misconduct Allegations

Raj Nair, a top Ford executive, has been fired following misconduct allegations, the latest high-ranking leader to be shown the door amid broader scrutiny of workplace behavior in corporate America.

Toys "R" Us Plans to Close Another 200 Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. plans to close another 200 stores and lay off a significant portion of its corporate staff following a disappointing holiday sales season, according to people familiar with the matter.

Broadcom Cuts Offer for Qualcomm Over New NXP Deal Price

Broadcom knocked more than $4 billion off its bid to acquire Qualcomm, firing back a day after Qualcomm sweetened its own offer to acquire NXP Semiconductors by billions.

How Jeffrey Immelt's 'Success Theater' Masked the Rot at GE

A culture that disdained bad news contributed to overoptimistic forecasts and botched strategies. GE stock has almost halved since Mr. Immelt resigned as CEO and the company is considering whether to break itself up.

Priceline Group Rebrands to Booking Holdings

Priceline Group has changed its name to Bookings Holdings, a move the company says better represents the diversity of its businesses.

Hawaiian Dumps Airbus Order for Boeing Jets

Hawaiian Airlines is expected to cancel an order for Airbus SE long-haul jets in favor of buying its first new Boeing Co. 787-9 Dreamliners, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Roku Shares Plunge On Weak Forecast

Shares of Roku Inc. plunged nearly 21% during extended trading Wednesday after the maker of streaming-media devices forecast a steeper-than-expected loss this year.

SpaceX Indicates Internet System Will Take Longer Than Anticipated

SpaceX's proposed internet-via-space project is slated to launch two experimental satellites on Thursday, even as the company tamps down expectations such prototypes will quickly evolve into a functioning global system.

Merger Creates Regional Hospital Giant

Two large nonprofit hospital systems-Bon Secours Health System Inc. of Marriottsville, Md., and Mercy Health, headquartered in Cincinnati, have announced plans to merge, in another example of hospitals bulking as the battle for patients grows increasingly fierce.

Activist Investor Calls for Spinoff of Some Bloomin' Brands Restaurants

An activist investor is calling for Bloomin' Brands to spin off some of its restaurant brands, revamp its board of directors and adopt more aggressive cost-cutting goals, arguing the Outback Steakhouse-operator is lagging behind its industry peers.