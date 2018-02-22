Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Newell Adds New Directors Ahead of Proxy Fight With Starboard

Newell Brands, a conglomerate that makes everything from Elmer's glue to Mr. Coffee machines, is adding three new board members ahead of a proxy fight with an activist investor seeking to oust the entire board and chief executive. 

 
Barclays CEO Raises Dividend to Appease Investors

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley pledged to more than double dividends at the loss-making British bank, as the U.S. executive looks to appease disgruntled shareholders. 

 
Anglo American Doubles Profit Amid Commodities Boom

Buoyed by booming commodity prices and lower costs, Anglo American doubled its net profit for 2017, slashed debt and said it would pay its highest dividend in a decade. 

 
BAE Warns of Flat 2018 Earnings

BAE Systems said that net profit fell 6.5% in 2017, as it guided for 2018 underlying earnings in line with those of last year. 

 
Centrica Profit Slumps

Centrica said that pretax profit fell sharply in 2017 after the British Gas owner incurred several exceptional charges. 

 
Bouygues Profit Soars

Bouygues said its 2017 net profit soared nearly 50% to beat analyst expectations and its own targets, thanks to improved performance at all its business units. 

 
Rovio in Revenue Warning

Rovio Entertainment said its fourth-quarter revenue grew 17% but warned it will be flat to lower in 2018. 

 
HP Earnings: What to Watch

HP Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results Thursday. Investors will watch for news on the company's share of the personal-computer market, its printer business and effects of the new tax law. 

 
GE Won't Sell Baker Hughes Stake Yet, Lowers 2018 Profit View

GE lowered its 2018 profit outlook and said it has no intention of selling down its majority stake in oil services firm Baker Hughes before 2019, a shift from its previous exploration of exiting the business. 

 
How Jeffrey Immelt's 'Success Theater' Masked the Rot at GE

A culture that disdained bad news contributed to overoptimistic forecasts and botched strategies. GE stock has almost halved since Mr. Immelt resigned as CEO and the company is considering whether to break itself up.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pTETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL : delivers more than half a billion fully renewable packages
PU
01:22pOil falls as stronger dollar eclipses U.S. inventory drop
RE
01:22pCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : What makes a specialty coffee taste good? The science behind your morning cuppa
PU
01:17pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT AND RURAL A : Statistical press release - Results of the December Agricultural Survey 2017
PU
01:17pBASILDON DISTRICT COUNCIL : Committee to discuss new recycling sack distribution method
PU
01:17pU.K. Economy Lagged Peers by More Than First Thought -- Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : to host third Western Balkans Investment Summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS : Bridgewater’s bet against Europe shines light on patchy short-selling rules
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT progress on sales and cigarette alternatives hits sh..
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Swings to Profit in 4Q
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Swings to Loss but Pledges to Double Dividend -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.