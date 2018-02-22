News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Newell Adds New Directors Ahead of Proxy Fight With Starboard

Newell Brands, a conglomerate that makes everything from Elmer's glue to Mr. Coffee machines, is adding three new board members ahead of a proxy fight with an activist investor seeking to oust the entire board and chief executive.

Barclays CEO Raises Dividend to Appease Investors

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley pledged to more than double dividends at the loss-making British bank, as the U.S. executive looks to appease disgruntled shareholders.

Anglo American Doubles Profit Amid Commodities Boom

Buoyed by booming commodity prices and lower costs, Anglo American doubled its net profit for 2017, slashed debt and said it would pay its highest dividend in a decade.

BAE Warns of Flat 2018 Earnings

BAE Systems said that net profit fell 6.5% in 2017, as it guided for 2018 underlying earnings in line with those of last year.

Centrica Profit Slumps

Centrica said that pretax profit fell sharply in 2017 after the British Gas owner incurred several exceptional charges.

Bouygues Profit Soars

Bouygues said its 2017 net profit soared nearly 50% to beat analyst expectations and its own targets, thanks to improved performance at all its business units.

Rovio in Revenue Warning

Rovio Entertainment said its fourth-quarter revenue grew 17% but warned it will be flat to lower in 2018.

HP Earnings: What to Watch

HP Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results Thursday. Investors will watch for news on the company's share of the personal-computer market, its printer business and effects of the new tax law.

GE Won't Sell Baker Hughes Stake Yet, Lowers 2018 Profit View

GE lowered its 2018 profit outlook and said it has no intention of selling down its majority stake in oil services firm Baker Hughes before 2019, a shift from its previous exploration of exiting the business.

How Jeffrey Immelt's 'Success Theater' Masked the Rot at GE

A culture that disdained bad news contributed to overoptimistic forecasts and botched strategies. GE stock has almost halved since Mr. Immelt resigned as CEO and the company is considering whether to break itself up.