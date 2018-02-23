Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years. 

 
RBS Makes First Full-Year Profit in Decade Despite 4Q Loss

Royal Bank of Scotland said that it made its first full-year profit in ten years in 2017, despite a fourth-quarter loss. 

 
Maersk Expects Uptick in Fuel Costs Due To New Maritime Regulations

A. P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is bracing for higher expenses stemming from new rules that limit the sulfur content of bunker fuel from 2020 onward, the company's finance chief said. 

 
Chinese Regulator Seizes Anbang

China's insurance regulatory agency took control of hard-charging, acquisitive Anbang Insurance, saying the action is needed to avoid a collapse of the firm following suspected illegal activity and the downfall of its once-highflying chairman. 

 
Anbang and the Financialization of China's Economy

Beijing just took over China's most notorious purveyor of dodgy wealth management products. The next phase of the debt crackdown might prove more damaging. 

 
Auto Makers Race to Build a Cheaper Electric Car for India, Other Growing Markets

The world's auto makers are vying to build an affordable electric car to target drivers in emerging economies and potentially create a competitor to Chinese-made vehicles. 

 
China's Online Dating Giants Forge a New Relationship

Two of the country's biggest online dating apps-Momo Inc. and Tantan Ltd.-are pairing off, with Momo announcing that it's paying about $763 million in a cash-and-stock acquisition of its chief rival. 

 
Xcerra Calls Off $580 Million Deal Amid Scrutiny

Xcerra Corp. has agreed to terminate its sale to a Chinese group, citing difficulty in securing federal approval for the $580 million deal. 

 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Raises Shareholder Return Target to $7 Billion

Rising sales of storage and networking devices powered Hewlett Packard Enterprise's core business during the holiday quarter, helping the company raise its annual profit targets while boosting planned returns to shareholders. 

 
Takata Settles Joint Probe by U.S. States Into Faulty Air Bags

Takata Corp. agreed to pay a $650 million civil penalty to end an investigation by the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states into whether the parts supplier concealed problems with rupture-prone air bags.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : ECB Pushes Changes to Banks' Boards, Austrian Inflation Falls
DJ
01:22pEMBARGO 13 : 30 CET: Speech by Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič at the Industry Days Forum on the Industry-led initiative on batteries / the EU Battery Alliance
PU
01:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Poised To Rally As Investors Await Clues From Fed Members
DJ
01:19pBOE Official Ramsden Says Brexit Clarity Would Aid Productivity
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pExclusive - Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:12pPUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION : Hybrid journals vital for extending author choice, research shows
PU
01:07pUnited States tells WTO of concerns over China's new web access rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SES : SES : Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : Two Repsol-Appointed Gas Natural Board Members Resign
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : PRESS-RELEASE: UC RUSAL announces executive changes
4PERSIMMON : PERSIMMON : Reduction of 2012 LTIP Awards
5VINCI : VINCI : Construction selected to build major new motorway connection in Auckland, New Zealand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.