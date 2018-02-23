News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years.

RBS Makes First Full-Year Profit in Decade Despite 4Q Loss

Royal Bank of Scotland said that it made its first full-year profit in ten years in 2017, despite a fourth-quarter loss.

Maersk Expects Uptick in Fuel Costs Due To New Maritime Regulations

A. P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is bracing for higher expenses stemming from new rules that limit the sulfur content of bunker fuel from 2020 onward, the company's finance chief said.

Chinese Regulator Seizes Anbang

China's insurance regulatory agency took control of hard-charging, acquisitive Anbang Insurance, saying the action is needed to avoid a collapse of the firm following suspected illegal activity and the downfall of its once-highflying chairman.

Anbang and the Financialization of China's Economy

Beijing just took over China's most notorious purveyor of dodgy wealth management products. The next phase of the debt crackdown might prove more damaging.

Auto Makers Race to Build a Cheaper Electric Car for India, Other Growing Markets

The world's auto makers are vying to build an affordable electric car to target drivers in emerging economies and potentially create a competitor to Chinese-made vehicles.

China's Online Dating Giants Forge a New Relationship

Two of the country's biggest online dating apps-Momo Inc. and Tantan Ltd.-are pairing off, with Momo announcing that it's paying about $763 million in a cash-and-stock acquisition of its chief rival.

Xcerra Calls Off $580 Million Deal Amid Scrutiny

Xcerra Corp. has agreed to terminate its sale to a Chinese group, citing difficulty in securing federal approval for the $580 million deal.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Raises Shareholder Return Target to $7 Billion

Rising sales of storage and networking devices powered Hewlett Packard Enterprise's core business during the holiday quarter, helping the company raise its annual profit targets while boosting planned returns to shareholders.

Takata Settles Joint Probe by U.S. States Into Faulty Air Bags

Takata Corp. agreed to pay a $650 million civil penalty to end an investigation by the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states into whether the parts supplier concealed problems with rupture-prone air bags.