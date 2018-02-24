Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/24/2018 | 01:16am CET
Chairman of China's Geely Has 9.7% Stake in Daimler

The self-made billionaire chairman of Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. has accumulated a 9.7%, stake, worth about $9 billion, in German car and truck giant Daimler AG-the biggest overseas investment yet by China Inc. in the West's automotive industry. 

 
Dropbox Files for Its Initial Public Offering

Web-storage company Dropbox Inc. raised the curtain Friday on its long-awaited initial public offering, which is set to be one of the biggest tech debuts of the past few years. 

 
General Mills, Maker of Cheerios, Now Wants to Feed Your Dog, Too

General Mills has agreed to buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products for about $8 billion, as the food giant looks for a piece of the fast-growing natural pet-food market. 

 
China's 'Heavy Hand' With Anbang Rattles Some Analysts

Chinese regulators' move to seize Anbang Insurance, which some view as a quasi-nationalization of the company, sheds light on how far these so-called gray-rhino conglomerates have fallen out of favor with President Xi Jinping's government. 

 
Huawei's U.K. Relationship Raises U.S. Concerns

Huawei Technologies Co., a Chinese maker of smartphones and telecom gear, is seen in Washington as a potential tool of state-sponsored spying, but Britain and several other U.S. allies are embracing Huawei's technology. 

 
Activist Starboard Seeks Board Seats at Cars.com

Starboard Value is taking a step further as an activist investor in Cars.com and has nominated four people it wants to be named to the board of the car-search engine company at its annual meeting next month. 

 
Volkswagen Results Benefit From Strong Sales, Cost Cutting

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car maker by sales, said net income more than doubled last year on the back of strong sales of its marques and the effect of cost-cutting at its flagship VW brand. 

 
Citi to Refund $335 Million in Card Charges

Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. credit-card issuers, said Friday that it failed to lower interest rates for some credit-card customers as required by federal law. 

 
BB&T Restores ATM Service, Online Banking Problem Persists

BB&T Corp. was grappling with technical problems that left customers unable to use online-banking services, but it resolved a glitch that had locked customers out of ATMs since Thursday. 

 
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Earnings Through U.S. Capital Markets Push

Royal Bank of Canada has focused its U.S. ambitions on its capital markets unit. Its first-quarter results suggest the efforts may be starting to pay off.

