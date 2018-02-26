News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Fidelity Rethinks Star Stock-Picker System

Fidelity Investments is considering abandoning the investment process that made its managers famous after the mutual-fund giant received complaints about alleged sexual harassment and other misconduct.

Weinstein Co. Says It Will File for Bankruptcy

Weinstein Co. said it will file for bankruptcy after the troubled studio founded by Harvey Weinstein ended talks to sell the company outside of chapter 11 to a group led by businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet and billionaire Ron Burkle.

AB Foods Forecasts Flat Profit

Primark-owner Associated British Foods forecast a flat adjusted operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2018, despite anticipated broad revenue growth.

Deutsche to Proceed With DWS IPO

Deutsche Bank plans to go ahead with the listing of its asset-management business DWS at the earliest opportunity.

Rio Tinto Gets $345M Offer for Aluminum Assets

Rio Tinto said it has received a $345 million binding offer from Norsk Hydro for a number of its European aluminum assets.

Sasol Profit Hit By One-Off Charges

Sasol said its net profit fell in the first half of 2018, dragged lower by one-off items and impairments.

Hammerson said its profit rose 28% in 2017, driven by a strong leasing activity.

Bunzl Looks to Growth as Profit Rises

Bunzl said its profit increased 13% and that it sees further growth in the future, driven by organic sales and acquisitions.

A Cough Syrup Goes a Different Kind of Viral. Its Stock Soars.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical distributor Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. soared as much as 55% Monday after a Wall Street Journal article about growing use of its signature product in the U.S. was widely shared. It calls its dark syrupy cough remedy an "herbal dietary supplement with honey and loquat."

Gucci Seeks to Escape Fashion's Boom-Bust

Gucci is in the midst of a boom shadowed by the threat of a bust: fickle shoppers falling out of love with the Italian fashion house as quickly as they embraced it.