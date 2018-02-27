News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

FTC's Data-Speed Suit Against AT&T Allowed to Proceed

A court ruled the FTC can move forward with its suit alleging AT&T misled wireless subscribers by reducing data speeds. The ruling is noteworthy because it restores the agency's regulatory authority over large internet service providers.

GE Overhauls Board, Dumps Longest Serving Directors, Names Outsiders

General Electric, under scrutiny from regulators and pressure from a slumping share price, nominates an accounting expert and former top executives from American Airlines and industrial conglomerate Danaher.

Supreme Court to Hear Microsoft Case on Emails Stored Overseas

The case is one of several legal battles on law-enforcement access to private online data, and it requires the justices to interpret a law that Congress wrote before email and cloud computing were part of everyday life.

MetLife Pension-Payments Executive Is Leaving Company

A senior MetLife executive in charge of a unit that failed to pay 13,500 retirees their pension benefits is leaving the company.

Liberty Media Makes a Play for Radio Giant iHeart

John Malone's Liberty Media Corp. is making a play for iHeartMedia Inc., offering to pump $1.16 billion in cash into the nation's largest radio broadcaster.

Fidelity Rethinks Its Stock-Picker System After Complaints

Fidelity Investments is rethinking the investment process that made its managers famous after the mutual-fund giant received complaints about alleged sexual harassment and other misconduct.

Railroads Embark on Apology Tour to Make Amends for Hunter Harrison's Ways

Canadian Pacific Railway and CSX are reaching out to customers upset by the late Hunter Harrison, a hard-nosed turnaround expert who led both companies during a five-decade career.

Supreme Court Grills Both Sides in States' Challenge of American Express

American Express Co.'s card rules for merchants prompted strong reactions at the Supreme Court Monday, as the justices considered whether to revive a government antitrust lawsuit challenging the company's approach.

How Softbank, World's Biggest Tech Investor, Throws Around Its Cash

SoftBank is on a shopping spree, investing billions in firms such as Uber and WeWork, both directly and through an affiliated tech fund. People who know Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son describe his style as alternating between methodical and haphazard.

Qualcomm Warms to Broadcom Bid, but Price Is Sticking Point

Qualcomm said it is getting closer to negotiating a deal for Broadcom to buy it-except the two sides can't agree on a price.