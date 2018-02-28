News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Comcast CEO's Bid to Take Over Sky Scrambles Deals for Fox and Disney

Comcast's plan to take over European pay TV giant Sky marks a power move in a global chess match being played out by media moguls.

Amazon Acquires Ring, Maker of Video Doorbells

Amazon.com Inc. acquired Ring, maker of video doorbells, in a deal valued at more than $1 billion, giving the online giant a bigger foothold in the home-security business.

JPMorgan Says Tax Changes Will Lead to More Profitability

JPMorgan Chase says it is optimistic about 2018 and the impact the new U.S. tax law will have on its financial outlook, moving a key profitability metric to roughly 17% compared with its prior target of 15%.

Fidelity Posts Improved Profit

Fidelity Investments posted record revenue and profit last year as assets hit new highs and investment performance improved. In 2017 Boston-based Fidelity reported $18.2 billion in revenue, up 13.7% from the prior year.

High Court Grapples With Case of Emails Stored Abroad

Supreme Court justices voiced concern that Microsoft's resistance to U.S. search warrants for customer emails stored overseas would hamper criminal investigations, in a case that pits leading tech companies against law enforcement.

Some Georgia Republicans Seek to Punish Delta for Change on NRA Discounts

Delta Air Lines has triggered a GOP fight after it ended some discounted rates for NRA members following the deadly Florida school shooting.

Macy's Shares Rise on Increase in Holiday Sales, Real-Estate Deal

Macy's shares jumped after the retailer said it signed a deal to sell part of its Chicago store and reported stronger sales for its holiday quarter.

Square Expenses Rise As It Courts Larger Business Partners

Square Inc. benefited from more relationships with larger businesses even though it posted another quarterly loss on higher expenses.

Goldman Sachs, Adviser to the Elite, Wants to Be Your Local Bank

The Wall Street powerhouse is hunting for growth in businesses it once dismissed as pedestrian, such as car loans, insurance and wealth management for the masses. One reason: Trading revenue has stalled.

SeaWorld CEO Steps Down as Losses Deepen

SeaWorld Entertainment CEO Joel Manby stepped down, as the theme-park operator said Tuesday its marine parks drew fewer visitors and its losses widened in the latest quarter.