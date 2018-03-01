News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Spotify Kicks Off Its Unusual IPO

Music-streaming company Spotify cemented plans for its unusual initial public offering while revealing the financial particulars of a fast-growing company that upended the music industry and revolutionized how consumers listen-but spent heavily to do so.

GM Human Resources Chief Leaves After 8 Months on Job

General Motors Co.'s human-resources chief has left the company after just eight months on the job, an unexpected move coming as the Detroit auto giant continues to seek talent to help reinvent its culture and battle Silicon Valley in an escalating tech race.

Bill Ackman Surrenders in His Five-Year War Against Herbalife

William Ackman is ending his crusade against Herbalife Ltd., in what amounts to a bruising defeat in one of Wall Street's longest-running, most expensive and nastiest fights.

More Firings at Bank of America Amid Sexual-Misconduct Probe

Bank of America fired at least two employees in its prime-brokerage unit as it expands an investigation into potential sexual misconduct in the business.

Deloitte's $150 Million Mortgage Headache

Accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP agreed to pay $149.5 million to settle Justice Department allegations that it failed to head off a huge fraud at a mortgage company that collapsed during the financial crisis.

Dick's Ends Sales of Assault-Style Rifles, Raises Age for Gun Buyers

Dick's Sporting Goods said it would stop selling assault-style rifles, would no longer sell guns to people under 21 and would advocate for more-stringent gun laws following the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Pentagon Pushes for Deeper F-35 Jet Cost Cuts

The Pentagon is pushing to make the F-35 combat jet cheaper and will take over some repair work to prevent the world's most expensive military program from becoming unaffordable.

Jared Kushner's Ties to Banks Under Scrutiny

The New York State of Department of Financial Services asked several banks for information about their relationships with Jared Kushner and his finances, people familiar with the information requests said.

Bayer to Sell More Assets to Win Approval for Monsanto Deal

German chemical giant Bayer said it would sell more assets to win antitrust approval for its $60 billion-plus takeover of Monsanto, as it inches toward completing its regulatory reviews.

T-Mobile Joins 5G Race With Early Service Set for New York, Los Angeles

Top U.S. carriers are taking split paths, both technically and geographically, through the country as they plot out the upgrade of their wireless networks.