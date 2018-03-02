News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Weinstein Co. to Sell Assets in $500 Million Deal

Weinstein Co. agreed to sell its assets in a deal valued at approximately $500 million to a group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet and including Ron Burkle

Microchip Technology Agrees to buy Microsemi

Microchip Technology agreed to buy Microsemi for $8.3 billion, a deal that would create a growing power in chips for everything from washing machines and cars to missiles.

MetLife Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake

MetLife disclosed that it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement-savings product in Japan, raising new questions about the insurance giant's internal controls.

Equifax Identifies Additional 2.4 Million Hit by 2017 Breach

Equifax said more U.S. consumers were affected by its massive data breach last year than originally disclosed.

Nasdaq Sues IEX Over Stock-Exchange Technology Patents

Nasdaq Inc. is suing stock-exchange operator IEX Group Inc. for alleged patent infringement, dealing a potential setback to an upstart that is trying to challenge larger rivals.

YouTube Hiring for Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Males, Lawsuit Says

YouTube last year stopped hiring white and Asian males for technical positions because they didn't help the company achieve its goals for improving diversity, according to a civil complaint filed by a former employee.

Broadcom's Bid for Qualcomm Ignites Debate Within Administration

Members of a U.S. national security panel are locked in a dispute over a hostile takeover bid for chip giant Qualcomm Inc., pitting officials in the departments of Justice and Defense against Treasury.

U.S. Car Sales Fall as Credit Terms, Higher Payments Squeeze Buyers

Auto sales fell sharply in February as tightening credit conditions, higher interest rates and stingy discounts drove up monthly payments.

Wells Fargo's Wealth Management Unit Under Investigation

Wells Fargo's problems expanded to its wealth-management business after it was accused of making "inappropriate referrals or recommendations."

Smith & Wesson's Parent Cuts Forecast

American Outdoor Brands Corp. forecast weak firearm sales for at least a year, becoming the latest gun maker to report disappointing results as lawmakers discuss tougher regulations.