News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Blackstone Chief Schwarzman Reaped $800 Million in 2017

The haul is one of the largest paydays ever at a publicly traded company and underscores the ascendancy of firms that manage private investment funds for institutions and the wealthy.

Weinstein Co. to Sell Assets in $500 Million Deal

An investing group said it reached a last-minute deal to acquire the assets of Weinstein Co., potentially allowing the embattled movie studio to avoid a planned bankruptcy.

VMWare Is Under the Wrong Kind of Cloud

VMware has vastly improved its prospects as a software business. Investors now just have to wonder whether that is what they actually are buying into.

Nasdaq Sues IEX Over Stock-Exchange Technology Patents

Nasdaq Inc. is suing stock-exchange operator IEX Group Inc. for alleged patent infringement, dealing a potential setback to an upstart that is trying to challenge larger rivals.

YouTube Hiring for Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Males, Lawsuit Says

YouTube last year stopped hiring white and Asian males for technical positions because they didn't help the company achieve its goals for improving diversity, according to a civil complaint filed by a former employee.

MetLife Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake

MetLife disclosed that it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement-savings product in Japan, raising new questions about the insurance giant's internal controls.

Microchip Technology Agrees to Buy Microsemi

Microchip Technology agreed to buy Microsemi for $8.3 billion, a deal that would create a growing power in chips for everything from washing machines and cars to missiles.

Broadcom's Bid for Qualcomm Ignites Debate in Washington

Members of a U.S. national security panel are locked in a dispute over a hostile takeover bid for chip giant Qualcomm Inc., pitting officials in the departments of Justice and Defense against Treasury.

Toyota Announces New Company Devoted to Self-Driving Cars

Toyota said it would spend nearly $3 billion to build software for autonomous cars, the latest sign that Japan's biggest car maker is pushing to get the cars into the hands of consumers.

China's HNA Group to Sell Its Stake in Hilton Spinoff Park Hotels & Resorts

China's HNA Group plans to sell its stake in a U.S. company that owns dozens of Hilton hotels and other properties, accelerating plans to dispose of its overseas assets.