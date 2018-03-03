Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/03/2018 | 01:16am CET
Steel Makers Among the Few to Praise Tariff Plan

Nucor Corp., US Steel Corp. and Century Aluminum Co. lead a short list of companies that welcomed President Trump's proposed tariffs on all imports of those metals. 

 
Gun Maker's Strategy Backfires as Retailers Protest Some of Its Brands

Ammunition and gun maker Vista Outdoor spent more than $1 billion in recent years to scoop up consumers brands to diversify its business. But that strategy has backfired with some retailers after the Florida school shooting. 

 
Biogen and Abbvie Take Multiple Sclerosis Drug Off Market

Drugmakers Biogen and AbbVie said they are pulling their new multiple-sclerosis treatment Zinbryta from all global markets after several European patients suffered serious inflammatory brain disorders. 

 
Toyota Announces New Company Devoted to Self-Driving Cars

Toyota said it would spend nearly $3 billion to build software for autonomous cars, the latest sign that Japan's biggest car maker is pushing to get the cars into the hands of consumers. 

 
J.C. Penney Cuts Jobs, Shakes Up Management

J.C. Penney eliminated 360 jobs and shuffled its executive team as the department store reported disappointing sales that sent its shares down nearly 10%. 

 
Expedia Picks AIG to Sell Travel Insurance on its Websites

American International Group said it has been selected to sell travel insurance to customers of Expedia's websites, part of AIG's larger effort to earn more revenue from consumers. 

 
Tone-Deaf: How Facebook Misread America's Mood on Russia

The social-media giant played down allegations Russia exploited its platform during the 2016 elections, deepening perceptions that its leaders are oblivious to public concern about its social impact. The reaction has exacerbated a brewing backlash against many of Silicon Valley's largest companies. 

 
BlackRock Goes Public With Questions To Gun Industry

BlackRock went public with the questions that it is asking of gun makers and sellers in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., an unusual step by the world's largest asset manager. 

 
The Unloved Retail Sector Is Quietly Attempting a Rebound

After one of their toughest years ever, beleaguered U.S. retailers are enjoying a pickup in quarterly sales, helping to boost the shares of many brick-and-mortar operators even as the stock market stumbles this year. 

 
Blackstone Chief Schwarzman Reaped $800 Million in 2017

The haul is one of the largest paydays ever at a publicly traded company and underscores the ascendancy of firms that manage private investment funds for institutions and the wealthy.

03/02GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs
DJ
03/02Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss
RE
03/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/02BROADCOM RETURN TO THE U.S. COULD BE COMPLETE IN MID-MAY : sources
RE
03/02ArcelorMittal stands by $1 billion Mexico pledge despite trade threats
RE
03/02Canada retaliation in U.S. tariff row 'like grabbing your own throat'
RE
03/02Mexico, Canada should be excluded from tariffs-Mexican NAFTA negotiator
RE
03/02Trump sours flagging NAFTA talks with steel trade war threats
RE
1ALCOA CORPORATION : 'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
2S&P 500 : Oil rises as Wall Street bounces off lows, crude posts weekly loss
3JAPAN GOLD CORP : JAPAN GOLD : Announces Change to Board of Directors
4SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. : Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Earnings Co..
5KB HOME : KB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Camberly Place in French Valley

