News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Nordstrom Board Rejects Family's Buyout Offer

The founding family of Nordstrom Inc. experienced their second setback in trying to take the company private on Monday, when a special committee of the board rejected their roughly $8 billion buyout offer as too low.

3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO

3M Co. Chief Executive Inge G. Thulin will become executive chairman and Chief Operating Officer Michael F. Roman take over as chief executive, a move that puts two company veterans at the helm of the conglomerate.

Regulator Challenges Smucker's Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand

The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit on Monday challenging J.M. Smucker's purchase of the Wesson cooking oil brand from Conagra Brands, alleging the deal would mean higher prices for canola and vegetable oils.

U.S. Government Intervenes in Broadcom's Bid for Qualcomm

The U.S. government ordered Qualcomm to delay its shareholder meeting this week to give it time to review Broadcom's proposed $117 billion takeover of the chip maker.

AXA to Buy Insurer XL Group for $15.3 Billion

French financial giant AXA said it would buy New York-listed insurance company XL Group for $15.3 billion, creating one of the world's biggest property and casualty insurers.

News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia

News Corp has struck a deal to combine its Fox Sports broadcasting operation in Australia with the Foxtel cable platform that it owns jointly with telecommunications operator Telstra Corp.

Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself

Agricultural investment firm Continental Grain is preparing to push Bunge to consider strategic options, ramping up pressure on the commodity-trading giant to strike a deal it is already discussing.

Chicago Stock Exchange Ends Proposed Sale to Chinese Investors

The Chicago Stock Exchange has ended a two-year effort to sell a major stake to Chinese investors, after U.S. regulators rejected the deal last month.

ESPN Gets New Chief

James Pitaro, who has been Disney's consumer products and digital chief since 2016, will become ESPN's new president as the company faces an array of challenges.

Academy Awards Pull In Record-Low Ratings

A record low 26.5 million people tuned into ABC's coverage of the 90th Oscars on Sunday night, according to Nielsen.