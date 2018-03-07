News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Weinstein Co. Acquisition by Investor Group Called Off

An investing group that last week reached a tentative deal to buy the assets of Weinstein Co. has called off the purchase after receiving "disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction."

CVS's $44 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market

Pharmacy chain CVS plans to sell about $44 billion of bonds as soon as Tuesday to help pay for its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna-the largest corporate bond sale in more than two years and a bellwether for the health of the corporate bond market.

Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal

J.M. Smucker Co. and Conagra Brands Inc. have called off a deal over the Wesson cooking oil brand after federal regulators said it could result in higher prices for canola and vegetable oils for consumers.

Daimler Interested in Closer Ties With China's Geely Automotive

Daimler said it was interested in developing a closer relationship with China's Geely automotive group, its largest shareholder, but said any cooperation needed the backing of Daimler's current Chinese partner BAIC.

McDonald's Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu

By May, quarter-pound burgers at McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will be made from fresh beef, in a bid to please customers who want less processed food.

BlackBerry Brings Patent Case Against Facebook

BlackBerry Ltd. claimed in a lawsuit Tuesday that Facebook Inc. and its WhatsApp and Instagram units have infringed its patents and swiped intellectual property from its BlackBerry Messenger technology.

Target Touts Strong Sales as Proof Its Plan Is Working

Strong consumer spending during the holiday season boosted Target Corp.'s quarterly sales, and the retailer signaled it would continue to invest this year to remodel stores and expand its delivery services.

Discovery, HGTV, Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle

"Shark Week" and "Chopped" could soon be available as part of a new skinny bundle of channels in the U.S., following the merger of the networks' parent companies.

U.S. Letter Reveals Why It Is Intervening in Broadcom's Bid for Qualcomm

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. sent Broadcom and Qualcomm a letter explaining the panel's concerns about the proposed hostile takeover of Qualcomm.

Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute

Qualcomm is in talks to settle a dispute with Huawei Technologies, which has been withholding a hefty stream of royalty payments from the chip maker