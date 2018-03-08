News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Log in
03/08/2018 | 01:16am CET
Airbus Sees 3,700 Jobs at Risk at Troubled Plane Programs

European plane maker Airbus plans to cut production of its flagship A380 superjumbo and A400M military transport aircraft, threatening thousands of jobs, though a wider boom in demand for airliners may mitigate staff cuts. 

 
GM CEO Pushes for Renewed Tax Breaks on Electric Vehicles

GM chief Mary Barra is pressing Washington for an expansion of electric-vehicle tax credits, a plea that would help the company and rivals like Tesla sell battery-powered cars in an era of cheap gasoline and skepticism about alternative vehicles. 

 
Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion U.S. Investment to Ease Regulatory Scrutiny

In a move to ease regulatory concerns, Broadcom said Wednesday that it is committed to making the U.S. a leader in 5G and plans to invest $1.5 billion in training American engineers. 

 
Spotify Picks Citadel Securities to Handle NYSE Debut

Spotify has chosen electronic-trading firm Citadel Securities to oversee its unusual debut at the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Some Steel and Aluminum Makers to Restart Plant Operations Amid Tariff Plans

Metalmakers including U.S. Steel and Century are making plans to restart idle mills and ramp up capacity to make up for imports that face being priced out of the market if President Trump's proposed import tariffs take hold. 

 
Berkshire Unit Ordered to Pay Millions for Asbestos-Related Settlement

Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity has to pay more than $68 million of Montana's asbestos-related settlement costs, a state judge has ruled. 

 
Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Coca-Cola's Japan unit plans to introduce a fizzy alcoholic drink in the country, in what an executive described as the first alcoholic product in the company's history. 

 
GE Power, in Need of a Lift, Chases Tesla, Siemens in Batteries

General Electric, after a slow start in electric-power storage, plans a new battery-storage platform for energy generated by wind turbines and solar panels. 

 
Snap Inc. Plans Another Round of Layoffs

The social-media company, which has struggled with slowing growth, is expected to shed about 10% of its engineers, which would mark the third round of layoffs since the company went public in 2017. 

 
Crew Member Dead, Four Missing as Maersk Ship Still Ablaze

A fire is raging for a second day aboard a Maersk container vessel in the Arabian Sea and an evacuated crew member has died, while four others remain missing, the Danish cargo shipping line said Wednesday.

