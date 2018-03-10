News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom

Intel is considering a range of acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom's hostile pursuit for Qualcomm that could include a bid for Broadcom.

Goldman's Blankfein Prepares to Exit as Soon as Year's End

Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs's chief executive as soon as the end of the year, capping a more than 12-year run that has made him one of the longest-serving bosses on Wall Street.

Martin Shkreli Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive notorious for hiking the price of lifesaving drugs and his social-media provocations, had been convicted of defrauding hedge-fund investors.

Amazon, Google Work on Air-Traffic Control for Drones

Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, General Electric Co. and Boeing Co. are developing a private air-traffic control system to track drones and prevent midair collisions.

ADM-Bunge Talks Stall

Talks that could have formed one of the world's largest agricultural conglomerates had been moving at a slow pace as the companies sought ways to resolve potential pushback from antitrust authorities.

Saudi Arabia Agrees to Buy More Typhoon Combat Jets

Saudi Arabia and the British government reached a preliminary agreement on a long-stalled deal for 48 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, boosting the prospects for BAE Systems PLC, Europe's largest weapons maker.

Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit

A group of former Justice Department officials has asked a judge to revisit questions about whether the White House interfered in the government's lawsuit challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner.

UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs

Hong Kong's securities regulator is suspending UBS Group AG from serving as a sponsor on initial public offerings in the city for 18 months, the bank said Friday.

Qualcomm Makes Independent Director Its New Chairman

Qualcomm named an independent director as its new chairman, while its suitor Broadcom pledged not to sell strategic pieces of its target to foreign companies, the latest maneuverings as the U.S. reviews a proposed hostile takeover between the two.

Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction

Merck could forego mergers and acquisitions in 2018 and 2019 in a bid to reduce debt, the finance chief of the German drug maker said.