News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Deutsche Asset-Management IPO Values Unit at Up to $8.9 Billion

Deutsche Bank said the share pricing for the coming partial float of its asset-management unit DWS Group values the business at $7.4 billion to $8.9 billion.

Why Intel Is So Wary of a Broadcom-Qualcomm Merger

The revelation that Intel is considering buying Broadcom, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a between Broadcom and its rival Qualcomm .

Silver Lake Bets More Than $100 Million on Venue Company

The private-equity firm is offering more than $100 million in exchange for an undisclosed equity stake in Oak View Group, a two-year-old entertainment and sports-facilities company.

'Wrinkle in Time' Outpaced at Box Office by Month-Old 'Black Panther'

Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" opened to a so-so $33.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it behind the company's own "Black Panther," which was No. 1 at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row.

Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price

The makers of an expensive cholesterol-lowering drug plan to offer discounts of up to 69% in exchange for insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers expanding their coverage of the medicine to more patients.

Intel May Intervene in Broadcom's Effort to Buy Qualcomm

Intel is considering a range of acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom's hostile pursuit for Qualcomm that could include a bid for Broadcom.

Goldman's Blankfein Prepares to Exit as Soon as Year's End

Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs's chief executive as soon as the end of the year, capping a more than 12-year run that has made him one of the longest-serving bosses on Wall Street.

Martin Shkreli Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive notorious for hiking the price of lifesaving drugs and his social-media provocations, had been convicted of defrauding hedge-fund investors.

Amazon, Google Work on Air-Traffic Control for Drones

Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, General Electric Co. and Boeing Co. are developing a private air-traffic control system to track drones and prevent midair collisions.

ADM-Bunge Talks Stall

Talks that could have formed one of the world's largest agricultural conglomerates had been moving at a slow pace as the companies sought ways to resolve potential pushback from antitrust authorities.