News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/12/2018 | 06:16am CET
Dow Chemical's Liveris to Depart

Longtime Dow Chemical leader Andrew Liveris plans to step down next month, ending a nearly 14-year tenure that culminated with the chemical giant's combination last year with rival DuPont. 

 
German Energy Giants E.On and RWE to Swap Some Assets

German energy giant E.On agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution. 

 
Warburg Pincus Will Invest Over $370 Million In Vietnam's TechcomBank

The New York firm's investment is part of Techcombank's equity-raising efforts, which aim to provide growth capital to fund expansion plans and shore up its presence in Vietnam. 

 
Deutsche Asset-Management IPO Values Unit at Up to $8.9 Billion

Deutsche Bank said the share pricing for the coming partial float of its asset-management unit DWS Group values the business at $7.4 billion to $8.9 billion. 

 
Why Intel Is So Wary of a Broadcom-Qualcomm Merger

The revelation that Intel is considering buying Broadcom, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its rival Qualcomm. 

 
Silver Lake Bets More Than $100 Million on Venue Company

The private-equity firm is offering more than $100 million in exchange for an undisclosed equity stake in Oak View Group, a two-year-old entertainment and sports-facilities company. 

 
'Wrinkle in Time' Outpaced at Box Office by Month-Old 'Black Panther'

Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" opened to a so-so $33.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it behind the company's own "Black Panther," which was No. 1 at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row. 

 
Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price

The makers of an expensive cholesterol-lowering drug plan to offer discounts of up to 69% in exchange for insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers expanding their coverage of the medicine to more patients. 

 
Deutsche Bank Top Executives to Give Up Bonuses Again

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said the bank's top executives will forgo bonuses for a third consecutive year. 

 
Intel May Intervene in Broadcom's Effort to Buy Qualcomm

Intel is considering a range of acquisition alternatives in reaction to Broadcom's hostile pursuit for Qualcomm that could include a bid for Broadcom.

