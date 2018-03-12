News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Deutsche Asset-Management IPO Values Unit at Up to $8.9 Billion

Deutsche Bank said the share pricing for the coming partial float of its asset-management unit DWS Group values the business at $7.4 billion to $8.9 billion.

Dropbox IPO Target Valuation Set at $7 Billion to $8 Billion

Dropbox set a valuation target between $7 billion and nearly $8 billion ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs in the past few years

Crown Prince's Decision-Making Power Reaches Deep Into Companies

Saudi Arabia's young crown prince has reached into the daily affairs of some of his country's biggest companies, yanking popular soap operas off the air and disrupting construction on the world's tallest building.

German Energy Giants E.On and RWE to Swap Some Assets

German energy giant E.On agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.

Miners Fight to Protect Commodity Gains From Rising Costs

The world's biggest miners, which reined in costs during lean times, are flush with profits from a recent commodity-market rebound. But now, with rising expenses for fuel, raw materials and wages, there will be pressure to find fresh cuts to protect margins.

Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs.

Melrose Raises GKN Offer

Turnaround specialist Melrose has raised its offer for GKN to GBP8.1 billion and said it won't increase it further "under any circumstances."

Eni Sells Stake in Offshore Egypt Concession

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million.

Why Intel Is So Wary of a Broadcom-Qualcomm Merger

The revelation that Intel is considering buying Broadcom, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its rival Qualcomm.

Dow Chemical's Liveris to Depart

Longtime Dow Chemical leader Andrew Liveris plans to step down next month, ending a nearly 14-year tenure that culminated with the chemical giant's combination last year with rival DuPont.