News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017

General Electric Co. discloses its board withheld 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received.

Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee.

HNA in Talks to Sell Hilton Stake a Year After Investing

HNA, one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder.

U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs

United States Steel is raising its forecast for the year, citing the U.S. move to impose a 25% tariff on most imported steel.

Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada

Wynn Resorts dropped litigation against its former largest shareholder, Japanese pachinko mogul Kazuo Okada, according to a court order signed by the judge in the case and viewed by the Journal.

Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Apple said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

Orexigen Bankruptcy Shows Difficulty of Marketing Weight-Loss Drugs

Drugmaker Orexigen filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and plans to sell itself, after failing to find a profitable market for its weight-loss treatment Contrave.

A+E's Nancy Dubuc in Talks to Replace Shane Smith as Vice Media CEO

A+E Networks Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc is in advanced talks to become the next chief executive of Vice Media, according to people familiar with the matter, as current Chief Executive Shane Smith looks to step back into more of a content and strategic role.

Goldman Pushes Past Trading Roots With Executive Shift

David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, moves that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots.

Trump Blocks Bid by Broadcom, Citing Security Concerns

President Donald Trump blocks Broadcom's $117 billion hostile offer for Qualcomm over national-security concerns, quashing what would have been the biggest-ever tech deal.