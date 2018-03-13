News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Finnish State Investor Buys Nokia Stake

Finnish state-owned investment firm Solidium has spent $1.04 billion since the beginning of the year to buy a 3.3% stake in Nokia.

Antofagasta's Earnings Soar

Chilean miner Antofagasta said its net profit in 2017 rose more than four-fold, driven by an improved copper market and strong cost management.

Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market

President Trump ordered Broadcom to call off its unsolicited attempt to acquire Qualcomm for $117 billion. The order cited "credible evidence" that Broadcom "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States" if it controlled Qualcomm.

Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Apple said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

HNA in Talks to Sell Hilton Stake a Year After Investing

HNA, one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder.

GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017

General Electric Co. discloses its board withheld 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received.

Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee.

U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs

United States Steel is raising its forecast for the year, citing the U.S. move to impose a 25% tariff on most imported steel.

Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada

Wynn Resorts dropped litigation against its former largest shareholder, Japanese pachinko mogul Kazuo Okada, according to a court order signed by the judge in the case and viewed by the Journal.