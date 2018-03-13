News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Trump Blocks Chip Deal by Broadcom on Security Concerns

President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom's $117 billion hostile offer for Qualcomm over national-security concerns, quashing what would have been the biggest-ever tech deal.

San Miguel Aims to Raise Up to $3 Billion in Share Sale

San Miguel is seeking to raise as much as $3 billion through a proposed share sale of its food-and-beverage business in the third quarter of this year.

GE's Top Executives Miss Out on Cash Bonuses for the First Time

General Electric discloses its board withheld 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received.

Goldman Pushes Past Trading Roots With Executive Shift

David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, developments that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots.

Stitch Fix Stays in Fashion

Styling company Stitch Fix continues to grow its revenue and clients, disproving skeptics, as it added 100,000 clients in its latest quarter.

Finnish State Investor Buys Nokia Stake

Finnish state-owned investment firm Solidium has spent $1.04 billion since the beginning of the year to buy a 3.3% stake in Nokia.

Antofagasta's Earnings Soar

Chilean miner Antofagasta said its net profit in 2017 rose more than four-fold, driven by an improved copper market and strong cost management.

Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Apple said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

HNA in Talks to Sell Hilton Stake a Year After Investing

HNA, one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder.

Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee.