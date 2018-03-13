News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?

Qualcomm's strategic value to the U.S. saved it from a hostile takeover, but the mobile-chip giant is now at the center of an escalating tech rivalry between its home country and its biggest market: China.

Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services.

Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks It Would Happen Again

Ten years ago, with Bear Stearns on the brink, the Fed intervened with a noncommercial bank for the first time since the Great Depression. Key players have spent the last decade arguing about what was done, defending decisions and wondering how such a crisis would play out today.

Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers

Amazon is voluntarily recalling about 260,000 of its AmazonBasics portable battery chargers due to potential fire and chemical burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Stockholders Approve CVS Health's Acquisition of Aetna

CVS Health Corp. and Aetna Inc. stockholders have voted to approve the pharmacy company's acquisition of the health insurer.

Duff & Phelps to Buy Corporate-Investigations Firm Kroll

Duff & Phelps said it would buy investigations and risk-consulting firm Kroll Inc., the latest in a series of acquisitions by the U.S. corporate-finance adviser.

Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years following the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome.

Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric-Car Fleet

The German car giant has pulled into Tesla's rearview mirror and vowed to overtake the electric-vehicle pioneer with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models over the next five years, as well as new production facilities.

Vice Media Names A+E's Nancy Dubuc as CEO

Shane Smith, the co-founder, brand avatar and most visible face of Vice Media, is handing the chief-executive position over to A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc as he steps into the role of executive chairman.

Dick's Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers

Dick's Sporting Goods said its decision to no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 years old has hurt traffic and exacerbated headwinds to its hunting and gun business.