News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?

Qualcomm's strategic value to the U.S. saved it from a hostile takeover, but the mobile-chip giant is now at the center of an escalating tech rivalry between its home country and its biggest market: China.

China's Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment

China's sovereign-wealth fund has sold out of its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a longstanding relationship with the private-equity giant at a time of growing tensions between the U.S. and China.

Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services.

Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks It Would Happen Again

Ten years ago, with Bear Stearns on the brink, the Fed intervened with a noncommercial bank for the first time since the Great Depression. Key players have spent the last decade arguing about what was done, defending decisions and wondering how such a crisis would play out today.

Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers

Amazon is voluntarily recalling about 260,000 of its AmazonBasics portable battery chargers due to potential fire and chemical burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Regulator, Car Executives to Testify at Senate Hearing on Takata Recall

Senate lawmakers next week are expected to grill automotive executives and the acting head of the federal agency overseeing roadway safety on lagging repairs to potentially lethal air bags.

Stockholders Approve CVS Health's Acquisition of Aetna

CVS Health Corp. and Aetna Inc. stockholders have voted to approve the pharmacy company's acquisition of the health insurer.

Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years after the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome.

Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric-Car Fleet

The German car giant has pulled into Tesla's rearview mirror and vowed to overtake the electric-vehicle pioneer with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models over the next five years, as well as new production facilities.

Vice Media Names A+E's Nancy Dubuc as CEO

Shane Smith, the co-founder, brand avatar and most visible face of Vice Media, is handing the chief-executive position over to A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc as he steps into the role of executive chairman.