News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy

The Trump administration's extraordinary intervention against the $117 billion takeover of Qualcomm surfaced suddenly last week. But it was months in the making.

China's Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment

China's sovereign-wealth fund has sold out of its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a longstanding relationship with the private-equity giant at a time of growing tensions between the U.S. and China.

Regulator, Car Executives to Testify at Senate Hearing on Takata Recall

Senate lawmakers next week are expected to grill automotive executives and the acting head of the federal agency overseeing roadway safety on lagging repairs to potentially lethal air bags.

Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services.

Dog Dies in United's Overhead Luggage Bin

United Continental Holdings again angered some flyers on Tuesday after a passenger's dog died in an overhead luggage bin

Duff & Phelps to Buy Corporate-Investigations Firm Kroll

Duff & Phelps said it would buy investigations and risk-consulting firm Kroll Inc., the latest in a series of acquisitions by the U.S. corporate-finance adviser.

Netflix's Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Netflix Inc.'s massive stock price surge is finally bringing out the bears.

Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers

Amazon is voluntarily recalling about 260,000 of its AmazonBasics portable battery chargers due to potential fire and chemical burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years after the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome.

KPMG, Deloitte, BDO To Pay Fines Over Audit At South African Company

Foreign affiliates of accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and BDO agreed Tuesday to pay a total of about $390,000 to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they improperly used other firms to help them audit a South African company.