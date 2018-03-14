Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:16am CET
Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy

The Trump administration's extraordinary intervention against the $117 billion takeover of Qualcomm surfaced suddenly last week. But it was months in the making. 

 
China's Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment

China's sovereign-wealth fund has sold out of its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a longstanding relationship with the private-equity giant at a time of growing tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Regulator, Car Executives to Testify at Senate Hearing on Takata Recall

Senate lawmakers next week are expected to grill automotive executives and the acting head of the federal agency overseeing roadway safety on lagging repairs to potentially lethal air bags. 

 
Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services. 

 
Dog Dies in United's Overhead Luggage Bin

United Continental Holdings again angered some flyers on Tuesday after a passenger's dog died in an overhead luggage bin 

 
Duff & Phelps to Buy Corporate-Investigations Firm Kroll

Duff & Phelps said it would buy investigations and risk-consulting firm Kroll Inc., the latest in a series of acquisitions by the U.S. corporate-finance adviser. 

 
Netflix's Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Netflix Inc.'s massive stock price surge is finally bringing out the bears. 

 
Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers

Amazon is voluntarily recalling about 260,000 of its AmazonBasics portable battery chargers due to potential fire and chemical burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

 
Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years after the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome. 

 
KPMG, Deloitte, BDO To Pay Fines Over Audit At South African Company

Foreign affiliates of accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and BDO agreed Tuesday to pay a total of about $390,000 to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they improperly used other firms to help them audit a South African company.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aOil prices stable after two-day decline, but rising U.S. output drags
RE
03:11aChina Jan-Feb industrial output rises 7.2 percent, beats expectations, investment quickens
RE
02:49aTOYOTA TO RAISE MONTHLY WAGES BY OVER 1,300 YEN IN COMING YEAR : media
RE
02:28aSouth Korea, U.S. to hold third round of free trade talks on Thursday
RE
02:23aSome BOJ board members urged scrutiny on cost of easing - January minutes
RE
02:22aTrump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
RE
02:22aTrump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
RE
02:22aJapan core machinery orders rebound, easing capex concerns
RE
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S.: sources
3TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Explainer - Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.