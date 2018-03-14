News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

France Targets Apple, Google for 'Abusive Commercial Practices'

France wants to fine Apple and Google for allegedly taking advantage of smaller French software developers, targeting two of the U.S.'s biggest companies, as tensions heat up between the two continents after President Trump said he would adopt new tariffs.

Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

Walmart will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger and Target invest in similar services.

Tariff Discussion Justified, VW Executive Says

The chief executive of Volkswagen's namesake VW brand said the U.S. was justified in questioning the wide discrepancy between import duties imposed by the U.S. and the European Union on auto imports.

U.K. Insurer Prudential Splits Into Two

British insurer Prudential has split its European and international arms into two new companies, the latest example of wide-ranging restructuring of the European insurance sector.

China Slaps Company With Record Stock-Manipulation Fine

China's securities regulator fined a Shanghai logistics company for manipulating share prices-a record penalty by the regulator against a single company.

A New Black Mark for United as Dog Dies in Overhead Bin

United Continental Holdings again angered some flyers on Tuesday after a passenger's dog died in an overhead luggage bin.

Proposal Would Loosen Grip of FICO Score for Mortgages

Congress wants to accelerate a shake-up of one firm's dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages. Lawmakers have floated a proposal requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider credit scores beyond Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score.

Inditex Profit Rise Tops Forecasts

Zara's parent company reported annual results that were weak for the fashion behemoth but better than many competitors, distinguishing Inditex as a company that has been able to stand firm against the headwinds battering the retail industry.

Volkswagen Aims to Improve Profitability Despite Challenges

Volkswagen's namesake brand is aiming to maintain or improve its current operating margin, despite increased investments in electric vehicles.