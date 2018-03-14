News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

Disney Overhaul Sets Stage for Succession Race

Walt Disney is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives, Kevin Mayer and Robert Chapek, as potential successors to Chief Executive Robert Iger.

Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Cars for Steering Wheels that Risk Detaching

Ford Motor recalled nearly 1.4 million midsize cars with steering wheels that risk detaching, the latest in a series of safety problems to emerge among the auto maker's vehicles.

Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

A former technology executive at Equifax was charged with insider trading over claims that he sold shares in the company after learning about its massive data breach last year.

Icahn Taps Tech Executive to Prepare for Proxy Fight With Xerox

Activist investor Carl Icahn has enlisted the help of former tech executive John Visentin to help prepare for a proxy fight with Xerox and to explore strategic alternatives for the printer and copier maker.

U.S. Probes Mexico's Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project

The Justice Department is investigating Mexico's Cemex over payments made by the company related to a cement plant it is building in Colombia to determine whether they violated federal bribery laws.

Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam

The board of Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever is favoring a plan that would consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam, says a person familiar with the matter.

Publishers Eye Facebook's Push for News Videos With Caution

Facebook is exploring pay publishers for news videos for its Watch platform, but news organizations question the company's commitment.

VW Brand Chief Welcomes Debate on Auto Tariffs

The chief executive of Volkswagen's namesake VW brand said the U.S. was justified in questioning the wide discrepancy between import duties imposed by the U.S. and the European Union on auto imports.

Société Générale Executive Valet Resigns

Société Générale said Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Didier Valet's departure is related to "a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment."