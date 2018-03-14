News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

Disney Sets Stage for Succession Race With Operational Overhaul

Walt Disney is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives, Kevin Mayer and Robert Chapek, as potential successors to CEO Robert Iger.

Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us Inc. told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 Americans jobs in the coming months.

Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Cars for Steering Wheels that Risk Detaching

Ford Motor recalled nearly 1.4 million midsize cars with steering wheels that risk detaching, the latest in a series of safety problems to emerge among the auto maker's vehicles.

Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

A former technology executive at Equifax was charged with insider trading over claims that he sold shares in the company after learning about its massive data breach.

Icahn Taps Tech Executive to Prepare for Proxy Fight With Xerox

Activist investor Carl Icahn has enlisted the help of former tech executive John Visentin to help prepare for a proxy fight with Xerox and to explore strategic alternatives for the printer and copier maker.

U.S. Probes Mexico's Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project

The Justice Department is investigating Mexico's Cemex over payments made by the company related to a cement plant it is building in Colombia to determine whether they violated federal bribery laws.

More Auto Makers Sued Over Exploding Takata Air Bags

Owners of vehicles with rupture-prone Takata air bags sued four additional auto makers, accusing them of concealing defects in the safety devices now tied to numerous deaths and injuries.

Glencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles

Glencore PLC has agreed to sell a large chunk of its cobalt production to a Chinese company, marking another victory for China in a race to lock up supplies of an important metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam

The board of Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant Unilever is favoring a plan that would consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam, says a person familiar with the matter.