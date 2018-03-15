News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

Disney Sets Stage for Succession Race With Operational Overhaul

Walt Disney is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives, Kevin Mayer and Robert Chapek, as potential successors to CEO Robert Iger.

Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us Inc. told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months.

Sears's Sales Tumble as Financial Pressure Mounts

Sears Holdings Corp. announced $540 million in new loan agreements and reported another dismal quarter in which sales fell by nearly a third as the retailer continued to close stores.

Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Cars for Steering Wheels that Risk Detaching

Ford Motor recalled nearly 1.4 million midsize cars with steering wheels that risk detaching, the latest in a series of safety problems to emerge among the auto maker's vehicles.

Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Equifax Inc.'s massive consumer data breach was followed by an executive's criminal breach of trust, authorities say.

Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive.

Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars

Lyft Inc. agreed to develop hardware and software for self-driving vehicles with auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc., the latest in a string of deals by the ride-hailing company aimed at getting robot cars on the road.

Dropbox Pitches Investors on Scale, Growth and Collaboration

Leading up to its initial public offering, Dropbox Inc. executives have spent the past few days pitching potential investors on the company's ability to reach an expansive, 500 million-user base and its growth potential, according to people who have attended the meetings.

More Auto Makers Sued Over Exploding Takata Air Bags

Owners of vehicles with rupture-prone Takata air bags sued four additional auto makers, accusing them of concealing defects in the safety devices now tied to numerous deaths and injuries.