Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:16am CET
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company. 

 
Disney Sets Stage for Succession Race With Operational Overhaul

Walt Disney is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives, Kevin Mayer and Robert Chapek, as potential successors to CEO Robert Iger. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us Inc. told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months. 

 
Sears's Sales Tumble as Financial Pressure Mounts

Sears Holdings Corp. announced $540 million in new loan agreements and reported another dismal quarter in which sales fell by nearly a third as the retailer continued to close stores. 

 
Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Cars for Steering Wheels that Risk Detaching

Ford Motor recalled nearly 1.4 million midsize cars with steering wheels that risk detaching, the latest in a series of safety problems to emerge among the auto maker's vehicles. 

 
Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Equifax Inc.'s massive consumer data breach was followed by an executive's criminal breach of trust, authorities say. 

 
Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive. 

 
Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars

Lyft Inc. agreed to develop hardware and software for self-driving vehicles with auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc., the latest in a string of deals by the ride-hailing company aimed at getting robot cars on the road. 

 
Dropbox Pitches Investors on Scale, Growth and Collaboration

Leading up to its initial public offering, Dropbox Inc. executives have spent the past few days pitching potential investors on the company's ability to reach an expansive, 500 million-user base and its growth potential, according to people who have attended the meetings. 

 
More Auto Makers Sued Over Exploding Takata Air Bags

Owners of vehicles with rupture-prone Takata air bags sued four additional auto makers, accusing them of concealing defects in the safety devices now tied to numerous deaths and injuries.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/14#BAC2018 : Bitcoin is the gateway drug
AQ
03/14WAL MART STORES : Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
AQ
03/14Blocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment
RE
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/14Canada's Trudeau 'very optimistic' of NAFTA win for all three countries
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/14GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : AURIZON : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.