News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive.

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split Rocket Contracts

Seeking to maintain a pair of satellite-launch providers, the Air Force split $640 million in contracts between Elon Musk's low-cost SpaceX and a Boeing-Lockheed Martin venture with higher prices but a long military legacy.

Sears's Sales Tumble as Financial Pressure Mounts

Sears Holdings Corp. announced $540 million in new loan agreements and reported another dismal quarter in which sales fell by nearly a third as the retailer continued to close stores.

Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us Inc. told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months.

Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars

Lyft Inc. agreed to develop hardware and software for self-driving vehicles with auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc., the latest in a string of deals by the ride-hailing company aimed at getting robot cars on the road.

Courting Crypto: Barclays Breaks Rank With Coinbase Deal

Barclays has become a rare global bank to embrace the cryptocurrency sector by signing exchange operator Coinbase as a customer.

Glencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles

Glencore PLC has agreed to sell a large chunk of its cobalt production to a Chinese company, marking another victory for China in a race to lock up supplies of an important metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Société Générale Executive Valet Resigns

Société Générale said Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Didier Valet's departure is related to "a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment."

Dropbox Pitches Investors on Scale, Growth and Collaboration

Leading up to its initial public offering, Dropbox Inc. executives have spent the past few days pitching potential investors on the company's ability to reach an expansive, 500 million-user base and its growth potential, according to people who have attended the meetings.