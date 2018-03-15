News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive.

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

Big Water Companies Set to Merge

SJW Group is in advanced talks to merge with Connecticut Water Service in a $750 million stock deal that would create the nation's third-largest publicly traded water utility and represents a rare tie-up among such companies.

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split Rocket Contracts

Seeking to maintain a pair of satellite-launch providers, the Air Force split $640 million in contracts between Elon Musk's low-cost SpaceX and a Boeing-Lockheed Martin venture with higher prices but a long military legacy.

Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us Inc. told employees Wednesday the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months.

Sears's Sales Tumble as Financial Pressure Mounts

Sears Holdings Corp. announced $540 million in new loan agreements and reported another dismal quarter in which sales fell by nearly a third as the retailer continued to close stores.

Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars

Lyft Inc. agreed to develop hardware and software for self-driving vehicles with auto-parts supplier Magna International Inc., the latest in a string of deals by the ride-hailing company aimed at getting robot cars on the road.

Toys 'R' Us Files to Wind Down Its U.S. Business

Toys "R" Us filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to start a wind-down of its domestic business and liquidation of inventory in all its 735 U.S. stores.

Courting Crypto: Barclays Breaks Rank With Coinbase Deal

Barclays has become a rare global bank to embrace the cryptocurrency sector by signing exchange operator Coinbase as a customer.

Glencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles

Glencore PLC has agreed to sell a large chunk of its cobalt production to a Chinese company, marking another victory for China in a race to lock up supplies of an important metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.