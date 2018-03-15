Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:16am CET
Europe Tightens Screws on U.S. Tech

Europe is zeroing in on U.S. tech companies as tensions between Brussels and Washington escalate over trade. 

 
Glencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles

Glencore PLC has agreed to sell a large chunk of its cobalt production to a Chinese company, marking another victory for China in a race to lock up supplies of an important metal used in batteries for electric vehicles. 

 
Going Dutch: Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters

Unilever has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam over London, in an emotionally charged move that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government. 

 
Société Générale Executive Valet Resigns

Société Générale said Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Didier Valet's departure is related to "a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment." 

 
Ctrip's Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted

China's largest online travel website facers slowing revenue, but still trades at a sky-high valuation. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Files to Wind Down Its U.S. Business

Toys "R" Us filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to start a wind-down of its domestic business and liquidation of inventory in all its 735 U.S. stores. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us told employees the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months. 

 
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company. 

 
Big Water Companies Set to Merge

SJW Group is in advanced talks to merge with Connecticut Water Service in a $750 million stock deal that would create the nation's third-largest publicly traded water utility and represents a rare tie-up among such companies. 

 
Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aWalmart patents hint at future where its drones tend the farms
RE
10:23aEU watchdog calls for review of Barroso's Goldman role
RE
10:23aEU watchdog calls for review of Barroso's Goldman role
RE
10:17aTRADE WAR WITH U.S. COULD CAUSE TANGIBLE ECONOMIC DAMAGE : Germany
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:11aCANADIAN SMALL BUSINESS LENDING INCHES UP IN JANUARY : PayNet
RE
10:00aGlobal oil demand picks up but still lags rising supply - IEA
RE
09:58aAirbus would struggle to work with 'shorter term' owner of GKN
RE
09:32aToys 'R' Us goes out of business, leaving void for toy lovers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
3UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam headquarters over London in blow to UK before Brexit​
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
5MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shar..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.