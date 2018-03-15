News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Europe Tightens Screws on U.S. Tech

Europe is zeroing in on U.S. tech companies as tensions between Brussels and Washington escalate over trade.

Glencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles

Glencore PLC has agreed to sell a large chunk of its cobalt production to a Chinese company, marking another victory for China in a race to lock up supplies of an important metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.

Going Dutch: Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters

Unilever has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam over London, in an emotionally charged move that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government.

Société Générale Executive Valet Resigns

Société Générale said Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Didier Valet's departure is related to "a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment."

Ctrip's Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted

China's largest online travel website facers slowing revenue, but still trades at a sky-high valuation.

Toys 'R' Us Files to Wind Down Its U.S. Business

Toys "R" Us filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to start a wind-down of its domestic business and liquidation of inventory in all its 735 U.S. stores.

Toys 'R' Us Tells Workers It Will Likely Close All U.S. Stores

Toys 'R' Us told employees the struggling big-box retailer will sell or close all its U.S. stores, a collapse that threatens up to 33,000 American jobs in the coming months.

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Charged With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that it has charged Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes with fraud and forced the company's founder to give up control of the company.

Big Water Companies Set to Merge

SJW Group is in advanced talks to merge with Connecticut Water Service in a $750 million stock deal that would create the nation's third-largest publicly traded water utility and represents a rare tie-up among such companies.

Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive.