News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Steve Wynn May Sell His Stake in Wynn Resorts, Potentially Setting Off Scramble

Steve Wynn may seek to sell his shares in Wynn Resorts after he and his former wife scrapped an agreement that had prevented them from selling their combined 21% stake, potentially setting off a scramble to control the $19 billion casino company.

Going Dutch: Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters

Unilever will consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London, a politically charged decision that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government.

The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

In the spring of 2014, Las Vegas tycoon Sheldon Adelson floated an offer to David Solomon: come run his casino empire. Mr. Solomon, a senior Goldman Sachs executive, was 52 years old and seen as a long shot to become CEO of the bank. But Mr. Solomon turned down the job, and that patience paid off this week.

Tesla's Make-Or-Break Moment Is Fast Approaching

Tesla is entering one of the most critical phases in its history, as the auto maker must boost production of the Model 3 or possibly face severe financial consequences.

To Lure Amazon, Cities Offer Perks but Unleash Unintended Demands

U.S. cities vying for Amazon's second headquarters risk facing an unexpected consequence to victory: Other companies will demand the same hefty tax breaks conferred on the online retail giant.

Radio Giant iHeartMedia Files for Bankruptcy

The company behind the biggest U.S. radio broadcaster filed for chapter 11 after reaching an agreement in principle with investors over a balance-sheet restructuring, a decade after a private-equity-led buyout left it with billions in debt.

Ford Aims to Outsell Toyota in Hybrid Vehicles in 2021

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Jim Hackett said he sees "upside" to the auto maker's longer-term 8% target for profit margins, citing progress on cost-cutting initiatives and an overhaul of product development procedures.

Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest

Influential proxy-advisory firm ISS maintained its recommendation that shareholders of Qualcomm vote against four directors in a symbolic protest against the chip giant's moves to block Broadcom's $117 billion hostile bid for the company.

In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Chains like Dollar General have thrived as the go-to stores for America's left-behind communities. Last year a lot of investors preferred rival Dollar Tree, but the scale is tipping back again.

Toy Makers Stare at $11 Billion Hole With Death of Toys 'R' Us

The liquidation of Toys "R" Us has sent the toy industry reeling, leaving Mattel, Hasbro and other manufacturers without a large chain devoted to selling games and dolls and forcing them to find other outlets to carry their items.