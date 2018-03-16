News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

iHeart Tells Bankruptcy Judge Balance-Sheet Restructuring Is Gaining Support

iHeartMedia Inc., the nation's biggest radio broadcaster, is building support for its balance-sheet restructuring, garnering signatures from investors holding $11 billion worth of its debt-a gain of $1 billion since it filed for chapter 11 on Wednesday.

Toys 'R' Us Liquidation Could Leave Vendors Without Payment

Since filing for bankruptcy in September, Toys "R" Us's vendors collectively have shipped at least $450 million in products to the retailer but have yet to get paid.

Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty in Argentina Bribery Case

A former Siemens executive pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentine government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national ID cards.

Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Nike Inc. said that it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant.

Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal

Broadcom, the Singapore-based company that spent much of the past four months attempting to acquire fellow chip maker Qualcomm, said quarterly profit surged as it booked a benefit of nearly $6 billion tied to the tax bill.

CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group

London-listed NEX Group, which runs major electronic markets for bonds and foreign-exchange trading, says it has received a preliminary takeover approach by CME.

Spotify Sets April 3 as First Trading Day

Spotify Technology executives outlined their vision for the music-streaming company and dug into its financials, opening to the public a presentation that typically remains behind closed doors, as the company hurtles toward an April initial public offering.

What Price Is Right for Spotify?

There is a wide range of potential values for the music-streaming giant ahead of its nontraditional IPO.

BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Board

BlackRock is adding a slate of new board members as the world's largest money manager tackles two pillars of its growth strategy: technology and international operations.

Startup Awarded $706 Million In Legal Tussle With Quicken Loans Affiliate

Amrock, a provider of title insurance and real-estate valuations that has the same owner as Quicken Loans, was told to pay $706 million to startup HouseCanary, which had accused it of misappropriating intellectual property.