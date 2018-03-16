News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group

London-listed NEX Group, which runs major electronic markets for bonds and foreign-exchange trading, says it has received a preliminary takeover approach by CME.

Adidas Would Revamp Its Supply Chain In Face Of U.S. Tariffs - CFO

Sportswear maker Adidas AG would overhaul its supply chain if its products fall subject to potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods, said finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer.

Fiat Chrysler Loses Appeal of Fatal Jeep-Fire Case

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the results of a wrongful death trial that hit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with nearly $40 million in legal damages on account of a Jeep fire that killed a 4-year-old boy.

Spotify Sets April 3 as First Trading Day

Spotify Technology executives outlined their vision for the music-streaming company and dug into its financials, opening to the public a presentation that typically remains behind closed doors, as the company hurtles toward an April initial public offering.

Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Nike Inc. said that it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant.

DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Express service aimed at e-commerce shipments will start in major cities and will offer new competition for growing online commerce delivery to homes.

In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Chains like Dollar General have thrived as the go-to stores for America's left-behind communities. Last year a lot of investors preferred rival Dollar Tree, but the scale is tipping back again.

iHeart Tells Bankruptcy Judge Balance-Sheet Restructuring Is Gaining Support

iHeartMedia Inc., the nation's biggest radio broadcaster, is building support for its balance-sheet restructuring, garnering signatures from investors holding $11 billion worth of its debt-a gain of $1 billion since it filed for chapter 11 on Wednesday.

Toys 'R' Us Liquidation Could Leave Vendors Without Payment

Since filing for bankruptcy in September, Toys "R" Us's vendors collectively have shipped at least $450 million in products to the retailer but have yet to get paid.

Former Siemens Executive Pleads Guilty in Argentina Bribery Case

A former Siemens executive pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to his role in a conspiracy to pay $100 million in bribes to Argentine government officials in exchange for a $1 billion contract to produce national ID cards.