News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

U.S. Widens Wells Fargo Sales Probe to Wealth Management

A federal investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo now includes the bank's wealth-management business, extending beyond the firm's retail-banking unit where the problems originated.

Qualcomm Scion May Exit Board, Chasing Long-Shot Bid for Chip Giant

Qualcomm director Paul Jacobs may step down after he was stripped of the executive-chairman title last week and embarked on a long-shot bid for the company, the latest plot twist to roil the chip-making giant.

Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory

Caterpillar Inc. will close a parts factory in Texas and may close an engine plant near Chicago as the machinery giant trims continues to pare back its manufacturing footprint.

Second Nike Exec Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

A second veteran executive is leaving Nike Inc. in the wake of internal complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior at the sneaker and sportswear giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fiat Chrysler's Attempt to Dismiss Emissions-Cheating Case Fails

Fiat Chrysler lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of rigging diesel-powered vehicles to dupe emissions tests, keeping the Italian-U.S. auto maker in the legal crosshairs over alleged environmental violations that have drawn comparisons to longstanding fraud at Volkswagen AG.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves to Buy Stake in Talent Agency

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in Endeavor, the world's largest talent agency, Saudi officials said, as the kingdom builds an entertainment industry with a once-unthinkable partner: Hollywood.

Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap

Men working at the main U.K. arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are paid over a third more than women, according to pay data released, reflecting male domination of some of the highest-paid jobs at the U.S. bank.

Deutsche Bank Increases Bonus Pool

After three consecutive money-losing years, the German lender disclosed Friday that employees will get EUR2.2 billion in variable pay for 2017, in addition to their fixed salaries. That is more than quadruple the previous year's bonus pool.

Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil

An obscure clause about "change-of-control" in a bond document is adding to Wynn Resorts's headaches and forcing the casino company to raise its offer to bondholders.

Profitable Plans Afoot to Carve Rump of Yahoo

The $76 billion Alibaba stake owned by the rump of Yahoo could finally be unwound. Recent corporate tax cuts may end up being the catalyst to close one of the hedge-fund industry's highest-profile trades.