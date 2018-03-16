News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

U.S. Widens Wells Fargo Sales Probe to Wealth Management

A federal investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo now includes the bank's wealth-management business, extending beyond the firm's retail-banking unit where the problems originated.

United Technologies' Planned Breakup: An Idea of What It'll Cost

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes gave analysts on Friday details about the cost of splitting the company ahead of a planned review on the idea.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves to Buy Stake in Talent Agency

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in Endeavor, the world's largest talent agency, Saudi officials said, as the kingdom builds an entertainment industry with a once-unthinkable partner: Hollywood.

Qualcomm Scion May Exit Board, Chasing Long-Shot Bid for Chip Giant

Qualcomm director Paul Jacobs may step down after he was stripped of the executive-chairman title last week and embarked on a long-shot bid for the company, the latest plot twist to roil the chip-making giant.

Second Nike Exec Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

A second veteran executive is leaving Nike Inc. in the wake of internal complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior at the sneaker and sportswear giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

EA Drops Plan to Sell 'Loot Boxes' in 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

Videogame-maker Electronic Arts Inc. nixed its plan to sell randomized packs of virtual goods-known as "crates" or "loot boxes"-in the latest edition of its "Star Wars Battlefront" series.

Fiat Chrysler's Attempt to Dismiss Emissions-Cheating Case Fails

Fiat Chrysler lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of rigging diesel-powered vehicles to dupe emissions tests, keeping the Italian-U.S. auto maker in the legal crosshairs over alleged environmental violations that have drawn comparisons to longstanding fraud at Volkswagen AG.

Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory

Caterpillar will close a parts factory in Texas and may close an engine plant near Chicago as it continues to pare back its manufacturing footprint.

Deutsche Bank Increases Bonus Pool

After three consecutive money-losing years, the German lender disclosed Friday that employees will get EUR2.2 billion in variable pay for 2017, in addition to their fixed salaries. That is more than quadruple the previous year's bonus pool.

Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap

Women working at the main U.K. arm of Goldman Sachs Group make 36% less than men, according to pay data released, reflecting male domination of some of the highest-paid jobs at the U.S. bank.