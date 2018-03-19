News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Log in
03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET
Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists

Newell Brands Inc. has agreed to nominate four independent board directors chosen by Carl Icahn and consider selling more of its businesses as part of a truce with the activist investor, the consumer-goods company said Monday. 

 
Wynn Attorney Claims Woman Advanced Extortionist Demands

A lawyer for Steve Wynn said he recently reported a woman to the FBI after she threatened to go public about the casino mogul's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which had prompted a 2006 settlement, court records indicate. 

 
Rivals Chip Away at Google's and Facebook's Digital Ad Dominance

Google and Facebook have dominated the U.S. digital advertising market for years, but new data show signs that platforms like Amazon and Snapchat are chipping away at the digital duopoly's market share. 

 
Qualcomm CEO Faces Fights on Many Fronts

For Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, having fended off an unwanted takeover from Broadcom just leaves more headaches, from customer disputes to unhappy shareholders to a new long-shot takeover bid from his former boss. 

 
Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma is doubling down on Southeast Asia, investing another $2 billion in e-commerce subsidiary Lazada Group and naming trusted confidante Lucy Peng as its chief executive. 

 
Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

The women were concerned about allegations circulating internally of inappropriate workplace behavior by some men and drew up the survey to gather information about these issues, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Claire's Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Claire's Stores has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to lower its debt by about $1.9 billion. 

 
Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries

Grubhub and its rivals say they need to get bigger to cut delivery fees that are sometimes higher than the price of a burger and fries. That is partly the goal of the expanded partnership that Grubhub and Yelp plan to announce on Monday. 

 
Oracle Earnings: What to Watch

Oracle is set to report earnings for its fiscal third quarter after the close of trading Monday. 

 
Hammerson Rejects Klepierre Approach as "Opportunistic"

French real-estate investment company Klepierre said it made an approach to Hammerson about a potential takeover, but that the proposal was rejected.

