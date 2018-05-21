News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Campbell's Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Exit

Denise Morrison was the biggest champion of Campbell's yearslong push into fresh and refrigerated foods, but her abrupt departure suggests that the strategy flopped and that the 150-year-old company needs a new plan.

'Deadpool 2' Surges to No. 1 at Box Office

"Deadpool 2" became the rare R-rated blockbuster at the box office over the weekend, kicking off what Hollywood hopes is a robust summer movie season.

Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals

Investors are being caught in the middle of China's biggest business rivalry, as those looking to get in on a private fundraising by Jack Ma's financial-technology firm must agree not to invest in companies controlled by major rivals like Tencent Holdings.

Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'

The Big Two are cutting prices and slinging out new concoctions as they battle changing eating habits, an array of new competitors and each other.

FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality

Before a fatal accident on a Southwest Airlines flight, regulators had been weighing stepping up engine inspections for an unusually long time after the first warnings about a part.

Starbucks Restrooms Open for All Visitors

Starbucks is creating an official policy that allows all guests to use its cafes, including its restrooms, whether or not they make a purchase.

Data-Privacy Law Creates New Business for Tech Consultants

The European Union's tough new data-protection law demands costly changes for many companies and opens rich business opportunities for others.

Campbell CEO Departs as Sales Cool

Chief executive Denise Morrison stepped down and Campbell Soup said it might sell some brands, after a bet on fresher foods during her tenure failed to revive sales.

Baidu's President Stepping Down for 'Family Reasons'

Chinese search engine giant Baidu is facing more turmoil in its top ranks, with President Qi Lu planning to step down from his operational roles after about 18 months on the job.

Deere to Raise Prices as Costs Climb

Deere reported stronger-than-expected sales in its second quarter and raised expectations for the year but warned it continues to face higher freight and material costs.