News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/21/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Ryanair Warns on Profit

Ryanair said its annual net profit rose 10%, but forecast a drop in 2019 due to fare price pressures and higher oil costs. 

 
Campbell's Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Exit

Denise Morrison was the biggest champion of Campbell's yearslong push into fresh and refrigerated foods, but her abrupt departure suggests that the strategy flopped and that the 150-year-old company needs a new plan. 

 
Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals

Investors are being caught in the middle of China's biggest business rivalry, as those looking to get in on a private fundraising by Jack Ma's financial-technology firm must agree not to invest in companies controlled by major rivals like Tencent Holdings. 

 
Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'

The Big Two are cutting prices and slinging out new concoctions as they battle changing eating habits, an array of new competitors and each other. 

 
FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality

Before a fatal accident on a Southwest Airlines flight, regulators had been weighing stepping up engine inspections for an unusually long time after the first warnings about a part. 

 
Behind Ford's New Approach to Advertising

Jim Farley, Ford's No. 2 man, says the auto maker is using digital platforms more and looking to new providers, including Netflix, to produce its ads. 

 
Starbucks Restrooms Open for All  Visitors

Starbucks is creating an official policy that allows all guests to use its cafes, including its restrooms, whether or not they make a purchase. 

 
Data-Privacy Law Creates New Business for Tech Consultants

The European Union's tough new data-protection law demands costly changes for many companies and opens rich business opportunities for others. 

 
News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook's Political-Ad Rules

A trade group representing news organizations raised concerns to Facebook that the social media company's rules on political ads are overly broad and could affect their ability to promote stories. 

 
'Deadpool 2' Surges to No. 1 at Box Office

"Deadpool 2" became the rare R-rated blockbuster at the box office over the weekend, kicking off what Hollywood hopes is a robust summer movie season.

