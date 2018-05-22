Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/22/2018 | 11:16am CEST
U.S., China Agree on Outline to Settle ZTE Controversy

The U.S. and China have agreed on the broad outline of a deal that would save imperiled Chinese telecom giant ZTE, as the two sides move closer to resolving their trade dispute. 

 
Sony to Buy Mubadala's Stake in EMI Music Publishing

Sony has agreed to buy Mubadala Investment's stake in EMI Music Publishing, which owns or administers over 2 million songs, including classics like "Over The Rainbow' and recent hits including Hozier's "Take Me to Church." 

 
Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Adobe Systems Inc., the elder software-business statesman, is buying e-commerce firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 billion, adding a key piece to its platform 

 
Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote

A group of workers at Boeing Co's large plane-making facility in South Carolina will vote on union representation later this month after labor regulators on Monday cleared a path for a fresh ballot. 

 
New York Stock Exchange to Have First Female Leader in 226-Year History

Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE's chief operating officer, is set to become the Big Board's 67th president. 

 
Politico Expands Into Asia Via South China Morning Post

Politico, the U.S. website known for its blanket coverage of all things politics, is launching a partnership with the Hong Kong newspaper and website owned by Jack Ma's Alibaba Group. 

 
Icahn Sues AmTrust Over Deal to Go Private

Activist investor Carl Icahn is suing AmTrust Financial Services, a firm in which he owns a 9.4% stake, over the company's deal to go private. 

 
Starbucks Clarifies Policy on Allowing Nonpaying Guests

Starbucks tried to dig itself out of controversy by attempting to clarify a policy toward nonpaying guests that generated an onslaught of complaints that cafes would turn into homeless shelters and drug havens. 

 
Uber's New Rules on Arbitration for Sex-Related Claims Face First Test

A former Uber Technologies software engineer is suing the ride-hailing firm alleging years of sexual harassment, race discrimination and pay inequity, marking the first test of the company's new policy for sex-related claims. 

 
The Obama Channel? Obamas Sign Deal With Netflix

Netflix signed the former president and first lady to a multiyear deal to produce shows and documentaries for the streaming platform.

