News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/23/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Pimco Executive Resigns After Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Bill De Leon, a senior Pacific Investment Management executive, resigned on Friday after facing allegations he acted inappropriately toward a colleague, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit

Tesla has asked some suppliers to refund a portion of what the electric-car company has spent previously, an appeal that reflects the auto maker's urgency to sustain operations during a critical production period. 

 
China Tower Begins Bookbuilding for up to US$8.68 Billion Hong Kong IPO

A Chinese operator of wireless infrastructure network is seeking to raise up to US$8.68 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong, in what could be the world's biggest IPO in nearly four years. 

 
Papa John's Board Votes to Adopt 'Poison Pill' Against Founder

Papa John's International's board members voted to adopt a "poison pill" on Sunday to prevent its controversial founder from gaining a controlling interest in the pizza chain. 

 
Mondelez Recalls Ritz Crackers on Salmonella Concern

Mondelez International is recalling some Ritz crackers after its supplier of whey powder recalled ingredients due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. 

 
BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court

BHP Billiton Ltd. said a class action has been filed in an Australian court over the 2015 dam failure at a Brazilian iron-ore mining operation that sparked a sharp fall in the miner's stock. 

 
Sudden CEO Shift Jolts Fiat Chrysler

The deteriorating health of Sergio Marchionne forced Fiat Chrysler to replace him as CEO this weekend, a sudden change at a company dealing with a rapidly evolving industry and a global trade dispute. 

 
Theranos Settles Investor Suit as Funds Run Low

Theranos, running on financial fumes, settled a suit filed by investors who had alleged they were defrauded by the blood-testing firm. 

 
'Equalizer 2' Edges Out 'Mamma Mia 2' for Top Spot

In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office over the weekend, Denzel Washington's action movie "The Equalizer 2" narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." 

 
France's Atos to Buy Syntel for $3.4 Billion

The French firm has struck a $3.4 billion deal to buy Michigan-based Syntel, an information-technology company, in a move that would give it access to some of the biggest U.S. financial-services companies.

