Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Chinese Consumers to Get WebMD Content via WeChat

China's Tencent has struck a deal to provide WebMD's health-care content to the more than 1 billion users on its WeChat social network. 

 
Hasbro Investors Breathe Easier

The toy maker's shares rose 13% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, easing concerns about any impact from the recent closure of retailer Toys "R" Us. 

 
Former eBay, HP Chief Whitman Invests in Esports Startup

Meg Whitman, the former chief executive of eBay Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is jumping into esports with an investment in Immortals LLC. She also will join the board. 

 
Whirlpool Hit by Charges, Rising Costs

Whirlpool trimmed its full-year profit outlook as it booked a large charge on its European operations and said it wouldn't be able to offset the effect of steel tariffs with higher prices for consumers. 

 
Google's Ad Business Helps to Offset European Fine

Alphabet reported sales and profit surpassing analysts' estimates, a sign that its strength in online ads will help offset the impact of European regulations for online privacy and perceived abuses of its position in the market. 

 
Fannie Mae CEO to Leave by Year's End

Fannie Mae's chief executive is slated to leave the mortgage-finance giant by year's end amid a broader leadership overhaul that would put day-to-day operations in the hands of its current finance chief, David Benson. 

 
Investor Discloses Large Barnes & Noble Stake, Pushes for Change

An investment fund led by Richard Schottenfeld has acquired 5.7% of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc. and has met with the bookseller's senior management to discuss how to improve the company's performance. 

 
Nike to Lift Pay for Thousands of Staffers After Review

Nike is raising salaries for more than 7,000 employees after an internal pay review and changing how it awards annual bonuses to its global staff, part of a broad overhaul of compensation at the sportswear giant. 

 
Northrop Grumman Names Nick Chaffey CEO for U.K. and Europe

The defense company said Nick Chaffey will become chief executive for the U.K. and Europe, effective Aug. 28, after a 25-year career at PA Consulting Group. 

 
Sergio Marchionne's Exit Jolts Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne's exit as the leader of Ferrari is likely to upend an Italian sports-car legend whose strategy he revolutionized-including a production ramp-up, an IPO and the planned launch of an SUV.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54aUBS posts second quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Swiss francs, beats poll
RE
06:38aREINFORCING INSTITUTIONAL TIES : ACC delegation visits Central Bureau of Investigation, India
PU
06:18aASIAN AGRI : Supports National Oil Palm Replanting Program with High Quality Seeds
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aMOBILE BAYBEARS : BayBears make noise in seventh but can't climb back
PU
06:13aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Stolen and damaged road signs in Hawke's Bay
PU
06:13aCITY OF KNOXVILLE TN : Wednesday Markets Booming on Market Square
PU
06:10aOil prices drop on worries about oversupply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices drop on worries about oversupply
3AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.