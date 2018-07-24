Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Verizon Keeps Pace in Wireless Industry, Adding Subscribers

Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals. 

 
Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown

China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S. 

 
Harley-Davidson Expects Motorcycle Tariffs to Cut Into Margins

Harley-Davidson lowered its profit guidance for the year, as tariffs compound a long sales slump for the motorcycle maker. 

 
Lockheed Martin Boosts Guidance

Lockheed Martin boosted its full-year guidance and reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings as sales of fighter jets and weapons overseas continued to rise. 

 
United Technologies Raises Outlook as Profit Jumps

United Technologies reported that second-quarter profit rose 42%, and it raised its full-year outlook as sales grew in all its major divisions. 

 
Sherwin-Williams Raises Earnings Targets

The paint and coatings manufacturer raised its profit target for the year after second-quarter results benefited from higher prices and strong volume 

 
UBS Profit Boosted by Investment Banking

Strong gains in UBS's investment banking division boosted overall profit in the last quarter, but the bank warned that political and trade tensions could shake investor confidence in financial markets. 

 
Freeport Earnings: What to Watch

Freeport-McMoRan, the largest copper miner in the U.S., is set to report second-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday. 

 
Three Internet Bosses Lead List of Top-Paid Retail CEOs

The highest-paid chief executive in the retail industry didn't run the biggest store chain, or the fastest-growing one, or a company most would recognize as a retailer. It was Stephen Kaufer, CEO of the online travel company TripAdvisor. 

 
Interpublic Reports Increase in Profit and Revenue

Second-quarter net income for the advertising and marketing-services company improved to $145.8 million, or 37 cents a share, from $107.7 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pChina Disputes Infrastructure Projects Are Swamping Pakistan With Debt
DJ
05:28pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Young Farmers and Ranchers Stay Positive in The Face of Trade and Commodity Price Uncertainty
PU
05:28pCUADRILLA RESOURCES : Granted final hydraulic fracturing consent for first horizontal shale gas well
PU
05:26pCURRENCIES : Dollar Retreats As Commodity Currencies Bounce; Turkish Lira Plummets
DJ
05:23pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : UNCITRAL celebrate 60th anniversary of New York Convention
PU
05:18pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : It's Ewe Time Forum | Gunning, NSW
PU
05:18pMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Westbound Route 60 Auxiliary Lane between Glenstone & National in Spfd OPEN July 26
PU
05:18pHIGHER SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS : Researchers Use Nanotechnology to Improve the Accuracy of Measuring Devices
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.