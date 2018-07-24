News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Verizon Keeps Pace in Wireless Industry, Adding Subscribers
Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals.
Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown
China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S.
Harley-Davidson Expects Motorcycle Tariffs to Cut Into Margins
Harley-Davidson lowered its profit guidance for the year, as tariffs compound a long sales slump for the motorcycle maker.
Lockheed Martin Boosts Guidance
Lockheed Martin boosted its full-year guidance and reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings as sales of fighter jets and weapons overseas continued to rise.
United Technologies Raises Outlook as Profit Jumps
United Technologies reported that second-quarter profit rose 42%, and it raised its full-year outlook as sales grew in all its major divisions.
Sherwin-Williams Raises Earnings Targets
The paint and coatings manufacturer raised its profit target for the year after second-quarter results benefited from higher prices and strong volume
UBS Profit Boosted by Investment Banking
Strong gains in UBS's investment banking division boosted overall profit in the last quarter, but the bank warned that political and trade tensions could shake investor confidence in financial markets.
Freeport Earnings: What to Watch
Freeport-McMoRan, the largest copper miner in the U.S., is set to report second-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday.
Three Internet Bosses Lead List of Top-Paid Retail CEOs
The highest-paid chief executive in the retail industry didn't run the biggest store chain, or the fastest-growing one, or a company most would recognize as a retailer. It was Stephen Kaufer, CEO of the online travel company TripAdvisor.
Interpublic Reports Increase in Profit and Revenue
Second-quarter net income for the advertising and marketing-services company improved to $145.8 million, or 37 cents a share, from $107.7 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago